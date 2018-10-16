New Haven Restaurant Week Returns For Fall Edition

New Haven Restaurant Week returns Nov. 4 to 9 at participating eateries, which will offer prix-fixe menus: $17.10 two-course lunches, $34.10 three-course dinners, or both.
Participants include 116 Crown, Adriana's, Atelier Florian, Barcelona Wine Bar, Basta Trattoria, Caffe Bravo, Cask Republic, Christopher Martins, Elm City Social, Geronimo, Goodfellas, Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant, Heirloom, Jack's Bar & Steakhouse, John Davenport's, L'Orcio, Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale, Miya's Sushi, Olea, Olives and Oil, Pacifico, Prime 16, ROIA, Shell & Bones, Soul de Cuba, Tarry Lodge, Tre Scalini, Union League Cafe and Zinc.