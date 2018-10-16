The Travel Show is NEXT WEEK! Incredible giveaways, show only deals, kid’s activities, food and beverage sampling, and so much more!
New Haven Restaurant Week Returns For Fall Edition

Leeanne Griffin
Leeanne Griffin

New Haven Restaurant Week returns Nov. 4 to 9 at participating eateries, which will offer prix-fixe menus: $17.10 two-course lunches, $34.10 three-course dinners, or both.

Participants include 116 Crown, Adriana's, Atelier Florian, Barcelona Wine Bar, Basta Trattoria, Caffe Bravo, Cask Republic, Christopher Martins, Elm City Social, Geronimo, Goodfellas, Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant, Heirloom, Jack's Bar & Steakhouse, John Davenport's, L'Orcio, Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale, Miya's Sushi, Olea, Olives and Oil, Pacifico, Prime 16, ROIA, Shell & Bones, Soul de Cuba, Tarry Lodge, Tre Scalini, Union League Cafe and Zinc.

Menus and information: infonewhaven.com/dining/nhrwinfo.

