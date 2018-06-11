Nat's Real Pit BBQ Closes In Windsor

The restaurant began in Windsor as Nat Hayden’s Barbecue in 2010, and moved to a larger space on Windsor’s Broad Street in late 2013. Owner Norman Sinnock sold the business to Chris Rakytra in 2016, and in the fall of 2017, the restaurant re-branded itself Nat’s Real Pit BBQ, promising the “same great BBQ; lighter and brighter atmosphere with expanded salad, sandwich and appetizer menu” in an October press release.
General manager Charlene Rakytra declined to comment on a reason for the closing when reached by email.