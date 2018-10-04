It's National Taco Day: 6 Connecticut Tacos To Celebrate

Happy National Taco Day! Whether you keep it traditional with al pastor on corn tortillas, or you’re feeling adventurous with fusion fillings (Kung Pao chicken, anyone?) we’re here to help you celebrate.
Bartaco: (with Connecticut locations in Stamford, West Hartford and Westport) introduces a new "secret taco" on National Taco Day: miso marinated cod on a blue corn tortilla with sesame aioli, topped with pickled cucumber and shishito peppers, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. bartaco.com.
Lucky Taco, Manchester: Lucky Taco walks the line between classic taco fillings (carnitas, beef picadillo, stewed chicken) and “around the world” offerings like Thai chicken with red curry peanut sauce, kung pao chicken and island jerk pork. luckytacoct.com.
Chango Rosa, Hartford: Chango’s Latin-fusion street food features tacos with pulled pork, brisket, crispy fish and mushrooms with sweet potato salsa. A few specialty tacos are available for National Taco Day; see menu here. changorosa.com.
Ocho Cafe, West Hartford: Make your experience extra-indulgent at Ocho and try the Marco Polo tacos, filled with bacon-wrapped shrimp. Other unusual fillings include crispy calamari and Korean short rib. ochocafe.com.
On the Border (with Connecticut locations in Orange and Rocky Hill): For National Taco Day, guests will be able to mix and match as many seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga tacos as they want (crunchy or soft tacos) for $8.99 all day long, with Mexican rice, refried beans and bottomless chips and salsa. Dine-in only. ontheborder.com.