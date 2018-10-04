It's National Taco Day: 6 Connecticut Tacos To Celebrate

Happy National Taco Day! Whether you keep it traditional with al pastor on corn tortillas, or you’re feeling adventurous with fusion fillings (Kung Pao chicken, anyone?) we’re here to help you celebrate.

Bartaco: (with Connecticut locations in Stamford, West Hartford and Westport) introduces a new "secret taco" on National Taco Day: miso marinated cod on a blue corn tortilla with sesame aioli, topped with pickled cucumber and shishito peppers, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. bartaco.com.

STEPHEN DUNN | Hartford Courant Three tacos include, from left: Baja fish, pork belly and chicken at the Bartaco Restaurant in West Hartford Center. Three tacos include, from left: Baja fish, pork belly and chicken at the Bartaco Restaurant in West Hartford Center. (STEPHEN DUNN | Hartford Courant)

Lucky Taco, Manchester: Lucky Taco walks the line between classic taco fillings (carnitas, beef picadillo, stewed chicken) and “around the world” offerings like Thai chicken with red curry peanut sauce, kung pao chicken and island jerk pork. luckytacoct.com.

Courant file photo Island jerk pork tacos with fresh mango salsa and guacamole from Lucky Taco in Manchester. Island jerk pork tacos with fresh mango salsa and guacamole from Lucky Taco in Manchester. (Courant file photo)

Chango Rosa, Hartford: Chango’s Latin-fusion street food features tacos with pulled pork, brisket, crispy fish and mushrooms with sweet potato salsa. A few specialty tacos are available for National Taco Day; see menu here. changorosa.com.

Suzie Hunter / Courant file photo Al Pastor Tacos at Chango Rosa: spit-roasted pork belly with pineapple and cilantro. Al Pastor Tacos at Chango Rosa: spit-roasted pork belly with pineapple and cilantro. (Suzie Hunter / Courant file photo)

Ocho Cafe, West Hartford: Make your experience extra-indulgent at Ocho and try the Marco Polo tacos, filled with bacon-wrapped shrimp. Other unusual fillings include crispy calamari and Korean short rib. ochocafe.com.

Suzie Hunter | Hartford Courant Bacon-wrapped shrimp topped with caramelized onions, cabbage, melted cheese and a Cholula garlic crema at West Hartford's Ocho Cafe. Bacon-wrapped shrimp topped with caramelized onions, cabbage, melted cheese and a Cholula garlic crema at West Hartford's Ocho Cafe. (Suzie Hunter | Hartford Courant)

Rivas Taqueria, Wallingford: Your taco dollars go far here, where the Mexican cuisine is authentic and affordable. facebook.com/rivastaqueria.com.

Nick Caito / Hartford Courant A lime wedge is squeezed over carne asada, chorizo, and al pastor tacos at Rivas Taqueria in Wallingford. A lime wedge is squeezed over carne asada, chorizo, and al pastor tacos at Rivas Taqueria in Wallingford. (Nick Caito / Hartford Courant)

On the Border (with Connecticut locations in Orange and Rocky Hill): For National Taco Day, guests will be able to mix and match as many seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga tacos as they want (crunchy or soft tacos) for $8.99 all day long, with Mexican rice, refried beans and bottomless chips and salsa. Dine-in only. ontheborder.com.