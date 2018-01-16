Mohegan Sun Restaurant Week Returns

Mohegan Sun's Restaurant Week promotions run Jan. 21 to 25, with fixed-price menus, specials and discounts at several of its restaurants.

Deals include a $34 three-course dinner at BALLO Italian for $34, a $20 three-course meal sampling at Hash House a Go Go, a $30 dinner at Sushi Koya, a $60 four-course dinner for two at Jasper White's Summer Shack, a $49 meal at Michael Jordan's Steak House, a $23 barbecue dinner at Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe and a $21 taco dinner at SolToro Grill.

Other specials and discounts are available at Seasons Buffet, Bobby’s Burger Palace and Bar Americain restaurants, Todd English’s Tuscany, Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, The Landsdowne, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and The Original SoupMan.

Chefs Todd English and Michele Ragussis will perform cooking demonstrations in The Shops concourse on Jan. 21 and Jan. 25, respectively.

Information and menus: mohegansun.com/restaurant-week.