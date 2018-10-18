New Haven's Modern Apizza Among TripAdvisor's '10 Best Pizzerias'

Modern Apizza in New Haven is the third best pizzeria in America, according to a recent TripAdvisor ranking.

The top pizzerias and cities for pizza were determined by “taking into account the quality and quantity of reviews and great pizza reviews, with more weight to reviews from the past year,” according to the travel site.

At No. 3, Modern only trails Boston’s Regina Pizzeria and New York’s Bleecker Street Pizza. TripAdvisor noted its signature “Italian bomb” pie in particular, topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, pepper and garlic on a mozzarella base and available with red or white sauce.

"Everyone wants to know where to get the best slice and after sinking our teeth into TripAdvisor data, we delivered the top pizzerias and cities for pizza across the country," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor, in a press release. "A list with a lot of flavor, it's topped by some iconic destinations for pizza along with some surprising tastes in Nashville and Anchorage. The common ingredient in all of these spots is an exceptionally delicious slice."

The State Street pizzeria, founded in 1934, is a staple of New Haven’s robust apizza scene, and has been featured in numerous national publications and spotlighted on Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food” and “Pizza Paradise” programs.

The Daily Meal recently named Modern to its 2018 list of the “101 Best Pizzas in America” at No. 13, also noting its Italian Bomb as “the pie to try.”

TripAdvisor also named the top 10 U.S. pizza cities based on its review data, with New York City topping the list, but New Haven did not make the cut. The list is also “based on the quality of pizza restaurant reviews and the quantity of pizza restaurants and their great pizza reviews, with more weight given to reviews in the past year,” according to the company.