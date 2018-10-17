Zuppardi's Hosts 'Apizza History Dinner' At The Hops Company

The Hops Company, 77 Sodom Lane, Derby, teams up with Zuppardi’s Apizza for an “apizza history dinner” Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The event features a presentation of pizza history, demonstration and home tips, and a selection of pizza and craft beer pairings.

The menu features mixed green salad and a variety of pizzas: red (crushed tomato, pecorino Romano, olive oil) paired with Jack’s Abby House Lager; white (sliced tomato, fresh garlic, mozzarella, basil, pecorino Romano, olive oil) with Sloop Mosaic Bomb New England IPA; clam (shucked littlenecks, fresh garlic, red pepper flakes, dry oregano, olive oil parsley) with Nomad salt and pepper gose and sausage (crushed tomato, mozzarella and housemade fennel sausage, served with chopped roasted red peppers and marinated hot cherry peppers) paired with Paulaner doppelbock.

For dessert, zeppole tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with warm Nutella are paired with Grado Plato Chocarrubica.

Cost is $25 plus tax; cash bar is open throughout. Guests must be 21+. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

