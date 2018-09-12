Hartford Baking Company Adds Beer, Wine In West Hartford Center

Hartford Baking Company has added beer and wine and evening hours at its West Hartford Center location at 965 Farmington Avenue.

The cafe’s evening menu and alcoholic beverages are available Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. A variety of reds, whites and prosecco are priced at $8 to $10 and beers (including one rotating local draft) are priced at $5 to $7. These complement new nighttime options like giant brioche pretzels, Mystic Cheese selections, a daily flatbread, patty melt, house burger and grilled veggie street tacos ($3 to $14.)

Both of Hartford Baking’s West Hartford cafes have also introduced fresh seasonal breakfast and lunch menus, with new salads and sandwiches and a Buddha bowl. hartfordbaking.com.