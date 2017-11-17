Harlan Brasserie To Close At Hartford's Goodwin Hotel; New Concept Planned

Harlan Brasserie, the French-American restaurant at Hartford’s revamped Goodwin Hotel, has announced plans to close after normal business hours on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Goodwin Hotel partners Randy Salvatore, founder and owner of Stamford-based RMS Companies, and Charles Mallory, chief executive of the Greenwich Hospitality Group, have decided to partner with a new operator for a fresh concept, to debut in 2018, according to a press release.

Harlan Brasserie opened in May as the Goodwin reopened and introduced its fresh, contemporary look after closing in late 2008. It was the third restaurant by Harlan Restaurant Group, which also operates Harlan Social in Stamford and Harlan Publick in Norwalk.

“The Hartford region is near and dear to my heart for many reasons,” Mallory said in a statement. “We want to continue to revitalize the incredible city of Hartford and are very excited about the new concept and the new operator because of his culinary expertise and commitment to the local community. This is not a lateral move, but is more of an upmarket move that will elevate Hartford’s food scene.”

The operator will be named at a later date, but is described as one that is familiar with the Hartford region and “equally as passionate about the continued revitalization of the area,” according to the press release.

The Goodwin Hotel partners have arranged a deal with Bear’s Restaurant Group, offering Harlan Brasserie employees jobs within its Hartford-area restaurants. The new operator will employ about 40 positions, Salvatore said in the statement, starting the hiring process in early 2018.

The hotel will continue to offer its guests breakfast, beverages and light fare in the side bar. Harlan will continue to provide banquet service until the new restaurant opens.