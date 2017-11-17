Grano Arso Restaurant Now Open In Chester

Grano Arso, a seasonally inspired Italian restaurant, is now open at 6 Main St. in Chester.

Chef-owner Joel Gargano "mills native New England grains in-house to create an old-world approach to his pastas and breads," according to a press release. Gargano has worked at New Haven’s Union League Cafe and Madison’s Bar Bouchée, along with Chez Pascal in Providence and Lincoln Ristorante in New York. More recently, he worked under Tyler Anderson at Millwright’s in Simsbury.

An opening menu features small plates like roasted carrot crostini and beet carpaccio; pastas like potato gnocchi with roasted squash and rye calamarata with chicken sausage; and large plates like fruitti de mare, roasted half-chicken and N.Y. strip.

Small plates and pastas are $9 to $22; large dishes are $26 to $34. Side dishes, including Brussels sprouts, red flint corn polenta and seared eggplant, are $8 to $10. Grano Arso also offers Italian wines, local beers and specialty cocktails. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. 860-322-3143 and granoct.com.