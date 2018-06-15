GAME ON! Arcade, Restaurant To Open At Mohegan Sun

GAME ON!, an interactive arcade, bar and restaurant, will open this winter at Mohegan Sun inside the casino’s new Earth Expo & Convention Center.

The 23,000-square-foot venue will feature an eight-lane luxury bowling alley, karaoke, ping-pong tables, shuffleboard, billiards, darts and arcade games, complemented by a restaurant and a 65-foot bar with craft beers and specialty cocktails.

GAME ON!, which has a Boston location inside Fenway Park, will offer three 16-foot high-definition digital displays with 3,000 watts of sound, multiple additional high-definition screens throughout the bar, a music stage for live entertainment throughout the year and private bowling lanes and private karaoke suites for groups, according to a news release.

“It’s been another exhilarating year at Mohegan Sun, with so many major enhancements and openings at our gaming and entertainment destination here in southeastern Connecticut,” said Ray Pineault, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, in a statement. “To now be preparing to close out the year with the opening of GAME ON!, where our guests will get to enjoy top-notch service, great dining, fantastic drinks and a great deal of fun, is very exciting. We look forward to working with the Lyons Group on this project and continuing such a strong relationship.”

Information: mohegansun.com.