Father's Day Dining Specials In Connecticut

Celebrate Dad with Father's Day at one of these brunches, dinner, cookouts or other special events. All listings are for June 17 unless otherwise specified.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 333 N. Main St., West Hartford, offers specials starting with breakfast at 7 a.m., including a “kitchen sink” dish of loaded home fries with eggs your way ($15.) Lunch/dinner specials are served from noon to 8 p.m. and include prime rib ($27.25), surf and turf with top sirloin and lobster tail ($29.25) and crispy fried chicken ($16.25.) 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com.

At Max Restaurant Group locations, dads dining on Father’s Day will receive a voucher good for a free dinner entree (up to $25) for use during a future visit (by July 31.) maxrestaurantgroup.com.

At Mohegan Sun, SolToro offers a mixed grill platter on Father's Day, featuring NY strip with cheddar and chipotle mashed potatoes, blackened mahi mahi with mango salsa and grilled chicken with rancheros beans and a mole sauce for $25. soltorotequilagrill.com.

The first 23 dads who order the Delmonico steak at Mohegan’s Michael Jordan's Steak House will receive a specialty engraved Michael Jordan steak knife. A 28-ounce Tomahawk steak special with pickled shitake mushrooms is also available for $75. mjshconnecticut.com.

Infinity Bistro in Norfolk (20 Greenwoods Road W.) hosts a Father’s Day barbecue buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu offers bourbon BBQ pulled pork, smoked chicken, grilled bratwurst, sides and desserts, prepared with bourbon by Berkshire Mountain Distillers and beer from Big Elm Brewing. Cost is $25; a kid’s menu is available. Reservations are recommended. 860-542-5531 and infinityhall.com.

Untitled Bistro at the Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford, hosts a jazz brunch with the Orice Jenkins Trio, with seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buffet includes seasonal frittata, challah French toast, bagels with hummus and cream cheese, pastries, breakfast potatoes and bacon and sausage, along with one complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary. $38 ($28 for members) and gratuity is extra. Buy tickets online through Eventbrite.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers a three-course Father's Day menu for $90 from June 15 to 17, which includes a 35-ounce prime tomahawk steak. A bourbon tasting experience features Basil Hayden’s, Buffalo Trace and Knob Creek brands. A three-course brunch on June 17, starting at 10 a.m., is $47 and includes entree choice of cinnamon apple brioche French toast, signature eggs Benedict with filet mignon, crab cake or surf and turf; steak and egg scramble or porcini-dusted filet mignon. 860-676-9463 and flemingssteakhouse.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers an all-you-can-eat Texas BBQ buffet menu with barbecue chicken, pork and brisket; mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad and desserts for $17 a person. The regular adult and children's menus will be available, along with a special seafood menu with lobsters, fried clams, jumbo shrimp and other favorites. Live music in the garden. 860-267-1276 and angelicoslakehouse.com.

The Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, hosts a Father’s Day barbecue on its patio with seating from noon to 4 p.m. The menu features Carolina pulled pork, chef-carved brisket, barbecue chicken, sausage and peppers, kielbasa and kraut and side dishes. Cost is $22 for adults, $10 for children 4 to 10 (kids 3 and under are free.) 860-757-0658, tavernkp.com.

Priam Vineyards, 11 Shailor Hill Road, Colchester, hosts a Father’s Day barbecue lunch at the winery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Platters ($15 to $30) include a choice of Berkshire pork ribs, half-chicken, 8-ounce Black Angus hamburger or two Nathan’s hot dogs, served with two sides and a glass of Priam wine. 860-267-8520, priam-vineyards.com/fathers-day-barbecue.

Patrons attending Little Theatre of Manchester’s production of LOVE/SICK on June 17 can purchase a BBQ meal cooked outside on Cheney Hall’s patio beginning at noon. For $30, guests will be treated to grilling from Brown Sugar Catering, featuring a menu of barbecue ribs and/or chicken, beef brisket sliders, baked beans, caramelized onion potato salad, roasted summer vegetables, mixed green salad, fresh fruit salad, strawberry shortcake and a beverage. cheneyhall.org.