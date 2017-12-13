Restaurant Openings, Closings Pack A High-Profile Year For CT Dining Scene

Connecticut’s dining scene enjoyed a lively year, punctuated by anticipated openings, unexpected closings, increased national spotlight for chefs and restaurants and innovative trends. From liquid nitrogen ice cream and doughnut-chicken kebabs to late-night culinary competitions and a local connection to “Top Chef,” here are some of the 2017 highlights: Few restaurant groups were busier than Bear’s. Once Jamie and Cheryl McDonald moved their Hartford Bear’s Smokehouse location from Arch Street to its current flagship space on Front Street, they transformed the vacant restaurant into The Blind Pig, replacing the smokers with a Marra Forni pizza oven. The trendy wood-fired pizzeria, which opened in January, was a new concept for the barbecue masters, but the toppings were familiar: Bear's Kansas City-style meats: brisket, burnt ends, chopped pork and "moink balls" (smoked meatballs wrapped in bacon). Five months later, Bear’s smoked meats found their way into tortillas, empanadas, tamales and pupusas at the new Chango Rosa, with a menu of Latin comfort foods and a full bar specializing in tequila and rum drinks. The restaurant filled the space at Hartford’s Union Station left behind when Hot Tomato’s closed in January, with décor centered on bright, splashy graffiti. Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo Jamie McDonald opened Chango Rosa in the former Hot Tomato's space in Union Station. Jamie McDonald opened Chango Rosa in the former Hot Tomato's space in Union Station. (Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo) In mid-July, Jamie McDonald partnered with Tyler Anderson and AJ Aurrichio of Millwright’s to open The Cook and the Bear, a collaboration restaurant featuring barbecue-inspired dishes with a fine-dining touch. He also found time to help hurricane victims in Florida as part of Operation BBQ. Other 2017 openings came from established restaurant groups introducing new concepts to the market. Butchers & Bakers, by the Locals 8 team behind b Restaurants (Plan B Burger Bar), opened in early April at The Exchange in Farmington, featuring a menu of new American-style fare with fresh ingredients. Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, from the DORO Restaurant Group (Treva, Avert, Artisanal Burger), opened in May with food inspired by the flavors of Mediterranean countries: vegetables, grains, fish and lean meats. Carbone’s added to its family, with Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill joining its venerable Carbone’s Ristorante in Hartford and middle sibling Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield. The team behind Spicy Green Bean in Glastonbury and the summertime favorite Shad Row in Rocky Hill opened another seasonal restaurant: Goats n’Roses, an “edgy eatery” at the Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough, itself a family-friendly destination with animals roaming the grounds. In Middletown, the Krust team opened Osa with executive chef Matt Wick, featuring locally inspired small plates and down in Mystic, Dan Meiser and James Wayman of Oyster Club and Engine Room debuted Grass & Bone, a hybrid butcher shop and counter service restaurant offering cuts of locally sourced meats alongside sandwiches, salads, rotisserie chicken and beer and wine. Vito’s Restaurant Group, which closed its 20-year-old Vito’s By The Park in November 2016, re-introduced the restaurant as V’s Trattoria in May, in a new Hartford location with a simple, seasonal Italian menu. In June, Heather and Roy Riedl of Mercado Food Truck turned their attention to chicken, opening their first brick-and-mortar, El Pollo Guapo, in Wethersfield. The storefront offers a variety of carryout options, including rotisserie chicken, fresh sides, salads, sandwiches and grain bowls, with quick counter service. Hartford County hotel dining saw the debut of Artisan at the Delamar Hotel in West Hartford in September and the opening (and closing) of Harlan Brasserie at the revamped Goodwin Hotel, which shuttered in November after about six months in business. A new operator will take over the restaurant in early 2018, said Goodwin partners. The Essex in Essex’s Centerbrook section joined the shoreline dining scene in June, as chef-owner Colt Taylor and his father, Michael Hannifan, transformed a Tudor-style mansion previously used for office space into a high-energy, dynamic restaurant featuring a full open kitchen. Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo Max Downtown closed for a major renovaton over the summer, emerging with a whole new look. Max Downtown closed for a major renovaton over the summer, emerging with a whole new look. (Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo)