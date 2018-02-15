Two Connecticut Chefs Semifinalists For James Beard Foundation Awards

Two Connecticut chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards in the Best Chef: Northeast Category.

Tyler Anderson, the chef-owner of Millwright’s in Simsbury and co-owner of The Cook and the Bear in West Hartford, has been nominated for the fifth straight year. Joining him on the list is Brian Lewis, the chef-owner of The Cottage in Westport.

A California native, Anderson served as executive chef at the Copper Beech Inn in the Ivoryton section of Essex for several years. Before that, he spent time at The Dining Room at the Ritz Carlton Chicago, Equinox in Manchester, Vt. and The Arrabelle in Vail, Colo.

In July 2012, he opened Millwright’s, now renowned for its thoughtful, locally driven New England cuisine inspired by seasonal ingredients. This past July, Anderson joined forces with Jamie McDonald of Bear’s Smokehouse and partner A.J. Aurrichio to open The Cook and the Bear, a unique barbecue/fine-dining collaboration restaurant in Blue Back Square. The concept was born after the restaurateurs hosted casual pop-up events at Millwright’s Tavern, merging their styles.

Anderson, who recently competed on the 15th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” announced last week that he and his team would be taking over the food and beverage operations at Hartford’s Goodwin Hotel, opening the Spanish-themed Porrón & Piña in the spaces formerly occupied by Harlan Brasserie and Side Bar.

“It’s awesome. I’ve wanted to win this award since I first started cooking,” Anderson says of the latest nod.

The 2018 nomination means “a ton,” he says, reflecting his busy 2017 as he left Connecticut for two months to tape the “Top Chef” season in Colorado, then returned to open The Cook and the Bear just a few weeks later.

“It shows that I have a team that’s excellent, and without them, nothing happens…I’ve always believed it was a team honor, because no chef could ever be nominated by themselves, but this year, more than ever.”

After five straight years of semifinalist nominations, Anderson is hoping to advance to the final rounds. “I’m very, very intent on getting to the next level of this thing,” he says.

Brian Lewis’ background includes national recognition as the opening executive chef of actor Richard Gere’s The Bedford Post Inn, a Relais & Chateaux property that featured two destination restaurants, The Barn and The Farmhouse. During his time there, the restaurants received mention on Esquire Magazine’s “Best New Restaurant” list in 2009 and an “Excellent” review in the New York Times.

He launched his first solo venture in March 2012 with elm in New Canaan, and later left to focus on The Cottage, which opened in late 2015 in the space formerly occupied by Bill Taibe’s Le Farm. The Cottage’s cuisine is described as seasonally driven, influenced by artisan farmers and growers in the region.

Lewis is working toward opening a modern Japanese-inspired restaurant in a Westport landmark, the Vigilant Hose Company Firehouse at 6 Wilton Road. The restaurant’s name has yet to be released, but Lewis says the eatery should be open in another month.

“It’s just the most amazing news,” Lewis says of his first Beard nomination. “I’m just so, so grateful.”

The final Restaurant and Chef Award nominees will be announced on March 14, and the 2018 James Beard Awards Gala will take place May 7, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.