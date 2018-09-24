Cousins Maine Lobster Rolling Into Southern Connecticut

Cousins Maine Lobster, which earned national recognition after a successful run on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2012, is expanding to the southern Connecticut market.

The lobster-centric brand, with both food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants in more than 20 U.S. cities, will launch its first food truck in the state on Sept. 29. Franchisees Yunus and Veena Shahul will operate the truck in a southern Connecticut territory, says Cousins’ co-founder Jim Tselikis.

Tselikis and his cousin and business partner, Sabin Lomac, grew up together outside of Portland, Maine. When Lomac moved to southern California and Tselikis would visit, the two would talk about their fond memories of family lobster boils, which eventually led to the introduction of their first food truck six years ago.

Courtesy of Cousins Lobster grilled cheese from the Cousins Maine Lobster truck Lobster grilled cheese from the Cousins Maine Lobster truck (Courtesy of Cousins)

Small Bites: Dining News And Events »

“It was just kind of trying to re-create our childhood, to tell the story to people in [Los Angeles],” Lomac says. “We’re bringing Maine lobster, we’re bringing the bread, we’re going to keep it really traditional.”

The Cousins brand hit it big when Tselikis and Lomac appeared on ABC’s entrepreneurship reality show, just a few months after launching their first truck in Los Angeles. Investor Barbara Corcoran decided to put $55,000 into the emerging business, in exchange for a 15 percent stake.

Tselikis and Lomac began franchising at Cousins about four and a half years ago, putting potential franchisees through a rigorous vetting process. Now the brand has locations coast-to-coast, from Los Angeles back to their home turf in Maine. You’ll also find Cousins in cities where lobster may not be readily available, such as Phoenix, Dallas and Nashville.

“The vast majority of people who come to our truck do recognize it from the show, and they’re excited about it,” Lomac says. “I think that definitely drives a massive amount of traffic.”

Courtesy of Cousins Maine Lobster Cousins Maine Lobster expands to Connecticut with a food truck based in the southern part of the state. Cousins Maine Lobster expands to Connecticut with a food truck based in the southern part of the state. (Courtesy of Cousins Maine Lobster)

Cousins’ menu features two lobster rolls: a warm “Connecticut” preparation with butter and a chilled Maine version with a touch of mayonnaise, both on New England-style rolls.

There’s New England clam chowder and lobster bisque, as well as a few unconventional items: lobster grilled cheese, with pepper jack and cheddar; lobster tacos and quesadillas on flour tortillas and a lobster tail served in the shell, with drawn butter and tater tots on the side. Lobster tots are also popular, with warmed Maine lobster, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. The truck also offers kids’ meals, gluten-free options and for dessert, classic Maine whoopie pies.

The warm buttered Connecticut roll was actually a last-minute addition to Cousins’ offerings, Tselikis says, but has ultimately become the top-selling item in every city.

A sample menu for the Connecticut truck lists lobster rolls at $16.50 and soups at $7 to $10. Items like lobster grilled cheese, lobster and shrimp tacos, lobster quesadillas, lobster tots and lobster tail are $13 to $15. Prices may change due to market fluctuation.

Courtesy of Cousins Maine Lobster Cousins Maine Lobster specializes in lobster rolls and other seafood delicacies. Cousins Maine Lobster specializes in lobster rolls and other seafood delicacies. (Courtesy of Cousins Maine Lobster)

Tselikis and Lomac source their lobster from particular regions in Maine, according to Cousins’ website: the Downeast waters off Maine’s eastern coast; the MidCoast, from Bath to Camden; and in Penobscot Bay, near Vinalhaven.

“Ultimately for us, when we set out, we said we would not use anything but the best,” Tselikis says. Even though lobster prices fluctuate frequently, “we have never changed to go get a lesser product, something cheaper.”

Cousins will often encounter skeptics, whether the customer is a native Mainer or New Englander, or just familiar with quality lobster rolls. But the product satisfies even tough critics, Tselikis says.

“When they say this is as good or better as they’ve had in Maine, some 3,000 miles away…that’s the true great litmus test.”

Cousins Maine Lobster debuts Sept. 29 in Hartford, at the Head of the Riverfront Regatta event in Riverside Park. On Sept. 30, you’ll find the truck at the Hammonassett Festival at the Guilford Fairgrounds. The truck’s weekly schedule will be updated at cousinsmainelobster.com/truck/southern-connecticut.