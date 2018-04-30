Connecticut Valley Brewing Making Its Mark With New England IPA

Before Connecticut Valley Brewing debuted its facility on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor last fall, its signature beer, Trailblazer, was contract-brewed at Shebeen Brewing in Wolcott. The New England-style IPA, with characteristics described as hazy, juicy, citrusy and unfiltered, wasn’t always a crowd favorite, says Steve Palauskas, the brewery’s co-founder and owner.

“We were kind of looked at as … that’s just a crazy style, it’s ugly, no one liked it,” he says. But as the New England style became more popular, Trailblazer became a sought-after brew, with buzz building on social media and beer-review sites. Soon, Trailblazer can releases drew long lines.

“We were all surprised by it; I think even Shebeen was surprised. It was the right time for that beer,” Palauskas says. “When you have a line of people out in front of a very small brewery, that’s in a really popular location with a lot of traffic, people see that. From that style being laughed at and frowned upon, now it’s recognized.”

Palauskas has a background in aviation, but always hoped to open a brewery, he says, from the time he was home-brewing as a hobby at age 18. His wife, Lori, now the brewery’s co-founder and co-owner, kept encouraging him to make it a reality.

Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant Trailblazer NEIPA (8% ABV) is one of their flagship beers, available on tap and in cans. Trailblazer NEIPA (8% ABV) is one of their flagship beers, available on tap and in cans. (Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant)

In 2012, he decided to explore the process, eventually making plans to build a 15,000-square-foot space. He purchased Pioneer Brewing Company, acquiring the business and developing the Trailblazer IPA with its head brewer, and got to work, eventually opening the craft brewery’s doors in October 2017. An official grand opening followed in February.

“It was definitely a great time to come into the market,” he says. “It would’ve been nice if it was a few years prior to, but there was a lot of building process that needed to be done. You can’t put up a building and expect it to happen overnight.”

Palauskas chose the town of South Windsor for its “incredible business environment,” praising town management and officials for helping Connecticut Valley navigate its opening.

“We want to be a spot for the community,” says Ashley Blanchard, the brewery’s director of operations. “Bring food, bring your family, have a picnic outside, it’s just an area to enjoy.”

Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant Five-ounce half pours of You Know You Want Me (Stout - American Imperial, 10% ABV), Alt, Alt, and Away (Altbier, 4.5% ABV), and Devil's Hopyard (IPA - Imperial New England, 8.6% ABV). Five-ounce half pours of You Know You Want Me (Stout - American Imperial, 10% ABV), Alt, Alt, and Away (Altbier, 4.5% ABV), and Devil's Hopyard (IPA - Imperial New England, 8.6% ABV). (Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant)

FEATURED/NOTEWORTHY BEERS: Beyond Trailblazer, Connecticut Valley offers other New England-style IPAs: A Fantastic Voyage, with amarillo, centennial, and simcoe hops; the single-hop I’m In Love With The Simcoe and Into The Woods, with a “a bold woodsy essence derived from both Mosaic and Columbus hops.” Pathfinder recently joined the New England IPA collection, with citra and mosaic hops showcasing “a balance between the hops that tantalizes the taste buds with a bright orange zest and underlying notes of papaya and melon.”

Winter brews included the 1901 coffee porter, featuring a cold brew coffee locally roasted by J. Rene in West Hartford, and a chocolate imperial stout, You Know You Want Me, with “balanced flavors of French-pressed coffee, chocolate truffles and a slight sweetness” at 10 percent ABV.

A pilsner, Sky’s The Limit, has been a top taproom seller in recent weeks, and an easy-drinking American lager, Ace of Aces, is coming up for summertime, with a planned release around Memorial Day.

“We have a lot of cool rotating things, we like to do a lot of limited releases,” Blanchard says. “We’re just geeky brewers in the back of house so we want to play with the newest hop.”

Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant The taproom at Connecticut Valley has seating for 212 guests inside, with a general taproom area and private room that’s used for overflow. The taproom at Connecticut Valley has seating for 212 guests inside, with a general taproom area and private room that’s used for overflow. (Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant)

TASTING ROOM AMENITIES: Connecticut Valley has seating for 212 guests inside, says Palauskas, with a general taproom area and private room that’s used for overflow on busy days. Board games and decks of cards are available for visitors. As warm weather approaches, the brewery offers picnic table seating outdoors, with lawn games like cornhole, ladderball and Kan Jam. “Acoustic Sundays” feature live music by local musicians.

FOOD OPTIONS: Connecticut Valley welcomes food trucks Thursdays through Sundays, with planned visitors like Brasato, Gula Grill, Whey Station, Curbside Chef, Bear’s Smokehouse and Pizza Pixie on the schedule in May. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food.

Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant SoWin Stout (American Imperial Stout, 7% ABV) is an exclusive pour in the taproom. SoWin Stout (American Imperial Stout, 7% ABV) is an exclusive pour in the taproom. (Lindsay Bukowinski / Hartford Courant)

PRICING: Five-ounce tasting portions start at $2.50, with 12- and 16-ounce pours priced up to $7.50. Connecticut Valley also sells its beers in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

HOURS: Connecticut Valley is open Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Connecticut Valley hosts a beer and cheese pairing May 9 at 6 p.m. with Cato Corner Farm of Colchester, and a “paints and pours” event May 13 (Mother’s Day) from 2 to 4 p.m., with NoRA Cupcake Company. More events: ctvalleybrewing.com/events.

Connecticut Valley Brewing is at 765 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor. 860-644-2707 and ctvalleybrewing.com.