Don’t Miss PINK PARTY this Thursday 10/4! Come enjoy sampling from great restaurants all at Blue Back Square!
BREAKING NEWS
CTNOW
Winners of CTNOW's 2018 Best of Hartford Readers' Poll
Food & Drink

Connecticut Restaurant Week Returns Oct. 8

Leeanne Griffin
Contact Reporterlgriffin@courant.com

Connecticut Restaurant Week, hosted by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, runs Oct. 8 to 14 with specially priced meals and discounts at about 40 participating venues.

Restaurants across the state will offer a variety of choices, which may include a three-course fixed-price menu starting at $20.18.

One dollar for every restaurant week meal will be donated to the Connecticut ProStart Program, a two-year career-building program for high school students.

Visit ctrestaurant.org/ct-restaurant-week.html for information and a list of participants.

Small Bites: Dining News And Events »

Copyright © 2018, CT Now
60°