Connecticut Restaurant Week Returns Oct. 8

Connecticut Restaurant Week, hosted by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, runs Oct. 8 to 14 with specially priced meals and discounts at about 40 participating venues.

Restaurants across the state will offer a variety of choices, which may include a three-course fixed-price menu starting at $20.18.

One dollar for every restaurant week meal will be donated to the Connecticut ProStart Program, a two-year career-building program for high school students.

Visit ctrestaurant.org/ct-restaurant-week.html for information and a list of participants.

