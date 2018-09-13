West Hartford's Chengdu Restaurant To Close

Chengdu Restaurant in West Hartford is closing this weekend, the restaurant confirmed Thursday morning.
Ida Shiu said her parents Albert and Irene are retiring after 12 years with the restaurant as its most recent owners. Chengdu will host its last dinner service Saturday night.
“We want to thank everyone for their patronage over the years,” Shiu said.
Chengdu, formerly on Farmington Avenue, relocated to 179 Park Road in 2004. In 2005, it was honored as one of the top 100 Chinese restaurants in the United States by the Chinese Restaurant News, according to Courant news archives.
chengduwesthartford.com.
