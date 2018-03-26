From Humble Beginnings To Hartford Landmark, Carbone's Celebrates 80 Years

At its octogenarian milestone, Carbone’s, one of Hartford’s most noteworthy landmark restaurants, shows no sign of slowing.

The Franklin Avenue establishment remains a destination for fine Italian fare, a time-honored choice for birthdays, anniversaries and other special nights out. It’s attracted celebrities, politicians and generations of families alike, who’ve come to expect dinner and a show as Carbone’s displays its signature preparations, rolling out carts for intricate tableside cooking.

To commemorate its 80th year, Carbone’s is serving a Roman Dinner on weekdays from April 2 through June 29. Guests who opt for the celebratory seven-course menu ($65; $80 with wine pairings) will be treated to a tour of specialties: fig bruschetta with prosciutto di parma and housemade ricotta; ravioloni filled with sausage, spinach and mushroom; grilled diver scallops with shrimp and sunchokes; and a pepper-crusted petite filet with dolce gorgonzola and veal glace.

Naturally, the meal features Carbone’s classic Caesar salad, prepared before diners’ eyes with an elaborate dressing of roasted garlic, anchovies, Dijon mustard, egg yolks and oil. The courses end with a dessert of pasta frolla (sweet pastry dough) with vanilla pastry cream and berries, another traditional tableside presentation — this time with showstopping flames, as strawberry liqueur is set ablaze to make fragola sauce.

Carbone’s started from more humble beginnings in the midst of the Great Depression in 1938, as Charlie and Tony Carbone opened the casual Southern Plantation restaurant on Franklin Avenue in a building next to their Atlantic Richfield gas station. Bulkeley Stadium was across the street, home to minor league baseball teams, and the brothers figured they’d have a built-in customer base for beer and sandwiches.

The name Southern Plantation was chosen as a nod to the restaurant’s location in Hartford’s South End. The casual menu offered grinders, fried chicken (or “chicken in the rough”) and spaghetti and meatballs.

“They didn’t open up with an Italian name,” says Gaetano “Guy” Carbone, Charlie’s son. “In 1938, you didn’t put an Italian name on a restaurant, because they would’ve said you were in the mafia.”

Guy and his brother, Carl, grew up working in the family business and went on to the Culinary Institute of America and SUNY Delhi’s hotel and restaurant management program, respectively. In 1961, the brothers transformed the restaurant into its current high-end format, inviting the public to dine with them at the new Carbone’s via a full-page ad in the Hartford Times that September. The ad is framed and hanging in the lobby today.

“Like the authentic Italian menu, the decor is unique, the atmosphere is romantic, the service is excellent,” it reads. “Come see our reason to be proud, you’ll be happy you did.”

“That’s when we started tableside; everything came out on carts,” Guy recalls. Carl, fresh out of school, “wanted to flame everything.”

“Everything came out in the frying pan … and they would make the tableside Caesar salad, spinach salad.”

Carbone’s established itself as a fine-dining destination at a time when dinner was an elegant event, where women were “decked out on Saturday nights,” Guy says, and men wore sport coats. The restaurant actually didn’t permit women diners to wear pants until 1970 — and a Connecticut law, passed in 1937, made it illegal to serve a woman alcohol at a bar or at a table within three feet of a bar. This continued until 1969, when a law was passed to allow women to sit at bars, but women weren’t permitted to both sit and stand at bars until October 1972.

In the daytime, the dining room filled with business magnates, politicians and lobbyists, Guy says, and he became adept at seating customers accordingly.

Later in the 1960s, he says, “they started to drink cocktails at noon. Entertainment was done with business.”

“People would come in, have a 2 o’clock sitting, and these guys would stay until 5 o’clock entertaining. They’d have three or four cocktails apiece.”

Years later, tax changes in the 1980s and 1990s slashed the deductible portion of business meals and entertainment, dealing a blow to a lucrative portion of Carbone’s sales.

“This is the hardest thing to come down the pike,” Carl Carbone told The Courant in February 1993, estimating at the time that Carbone’s did 40 percent of its business by corporate credit card.

The family also capitalized on Hartford’s lively downtown scene in the 1980s, opening Gaetano’s in the Civic Center in 1981. The high-volume nature of the restaurant, coupled with the need to get customers out for events in a timely manner, led the staff to develop a system of food runners to expedite orders quickly.

“Hartford was really in such a heyday then,” says Vinnie Carbone, Guy’s son, who finished his education in hotel and restaurant management in 1982 and then joined the team at Gaetano’s. “I think, with a lot of national attention because of the Whalers, the Celtics [playing in Hartford], the Civic Center had circuses and car shows.”

Business was good for years, but the departure of the NHL team in 1997 “killed downtown restaurants,” Guy says. Gaetano’s hung on for two more years, closing in September 1999.

“It wasn’t the same impact, [not] having those 70 games in the Civic Center,” Vinnie says. “There’s still a hole for downtown businesses. There’s a few games with UConn and some events, but not like it was in the ‘80s; it was hopping downtown.”

Vinnie and his cousin, Tony, also ventured into barbecue in 1991, opening the W.B. Cody’s restaurants in Bloomfield, Glastonbury and Westerly, R.I., with the intent of turning it into a regional chain.

“People thought barbecuing was grilling; no one knew what authentic barbecue was,” he says. The restaurants lasted about 10 years.

“We were just a little bit young, not fully realizing how much capital and resources are needed,” Vinnie says, referring to investment in expensive equipment like smokers.

In 2005, Vinnie took over the ownership reins, buying out his father and uncle in Hartford.

“I just wanted to focus on what we do differently,” he says. “The trends were less service, more casual, less expensive. But we always felt sticking true to what got us there made us different and special. They were talking about trying to eliminate [the tableside service]; I thought it was the wrong way to go. I wanted to do more of it.”

The original commitment to pleasing diners continues, says Guy.

“They care about the customers. If you spent $300, and you went out of here pissed off at us, I don’t want the $300, because I didn’t accomplish what I really wanted to do.”