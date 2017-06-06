Dad's Totally Worth It: Father's Day Brunches, Dinner, Cookouts And More

Celebrate Dad with Father's Day brunches, dinner, cookouts and other special events. All listings are for June 18 unless otherwise specified.

Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford, hosts a jazz brunch with music by The Blend, with two seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buffet includes chef's egg special of the day, home fries, root vegetable hash, bacon, sausage, New York bagels and cream cheeses, Belgian waffles and assorted breakfast pastries, along with one complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary. $35 ($25 for members) and gratuity is extra. Buy tickets online: thewadsworth.org.

Besito, 46 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers its dinner menu all day, with specials like pan-seared jumbo shrimp and grilled skirt steak ($29); pan-seared NY strip steak with tequila mushroom cream salsa ($32) and a margarita with Ancho Reyes chile liqueur and tamarind-passion fruit puree ($13). 860-233-2500, besitomexican.com.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 333 N. Main St., West Hartford, offers breakfast blackboard specials starting at 7 a.m., including a sausage, pepper and mozzarella frittata ($15) and steak and eggs with 10-ounce top sirloin ($21). Lunch/dinner specials are served from noon to 8 p.m. and include a 16-ounce rib-eye with Gorgonzola butter ($24) and pan-seared halibut with chili salsa verde ($22.) 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers an all-you-can-eat Father's Day luau pig roast buffet menu with barbecue chicken, pork and brisket; mac and cheese, baked beans, chili, potato salad and desserts for $15 a person. The regular adult and children's menus will be available, along with a special seafood menu with lobsters, fried clams, jumbo shrimp and fresh oysters. The Tiki Bar will be open and there will be live music in the garden. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Fleming's, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a $47.95 three-course prix-fixe menu. Entree choices include eggs Benedict with crab cake or filet mignon, cinnamon apple brioche French toast, California-style steak and egg scramble, salmon Cobb salad or porcini-crusted filet mignon.

A special $89 prix-fixe dinner menu is available from June 16 to 18, with a lobster and shrimp tempura appetizer, a 35-ounce prime tomahawk steak, and choice of four desserts. 860-233-1116, flemingssteakhouse.com.

Max Chef to Farm hosts a New England Lobster Fest event at Simsbury's Rosedale Farms & Vineyard, with two seatings at 1 and 3 p.m. Full lobster dinners with clam chowder, clams and mussels, potatoes, corn, chorizo and salad are $59. Additional menu items and full bar are available for purchase. The festival also includes live music and entertainment. Children's meals (12 and under) including clam chowder, hot dog or hamburger, salad and french fries, are $19. maxcheftofarm.com.

b Restaurants in Fairfield and Glastonbury host brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (and at the Milford location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Bloody Mary specials include assorted garnishes, like buffalo wings, thick-cut bacon, shrimp cocktail, mini cheeseburgers, mini hot dogs and fried mac and cheese balls. All dads dining in will receive a coupon for 15 percent off at JT Ghamo. burgersbeerbourbon.com.

Mohegan Sun Father's Day specials are available at BALLO, Hash House A Go Go, Michael Jordan's Steak House, Geno's Pub and Geno's Fast Break. mohegansun.com.

The Fresh Salt restaurant at Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, hosts a Father's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a taco station, a slider bar and ice cream sundae bar in addition to entrees like braised short rib with whiskey peppercorn sauce, blackened swordfish and maple chipotle BBQ chicken. Reservations are recommended. Cost is $47.95 for adults, $25.95 for kids 5 to 12 and free for kids 4 and under. 860-339-1318, saybrook.com.

