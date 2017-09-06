A Guide To Fall's Beer Festivals

Don't cry because summer's over — smile because it's finally beer festival season. Celebrate fall with this schedule of special craft beer events throughout Connecticut, and we'll let you know about any new ones that crop up.

The annual Brass City Brew Fest returns Sept. 9 at Library Park in Waterbury. Tastings of more than 250 domestic and international beers, food, live music, seminars, prizes. General admission 1 to 5 p.m.; tickets $35 in advance. VIP noon to 5 p.m.; tickets $45 in advance. Belgian, international, rare beers tent $10 extra. brasscitybrewfest.com.

The Noah Webster Real Ale Harvest Fest returns Sept. 9 to the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society, 227 S. Main St., West Hartford, with sessions from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. New England breweries will create casks of Real Ale for the occasion with one minor stipulation: Their brew must include an ingredient from Noah Webster's 18th century garden. Through August, tickets for each session are $40 ($35 museum members) and include unlimited samples and a souvenir tasting glass. Tickets purchased Sept. 1 through 8 are $45. Tickets purchased at the door are $50. Designated drivers at $20. Proceeds benefit the museum's educational mission. noahwebsterhouse.org.

The Hoptoberfest Beer and Wing Festival at the Rotary Pavilion at Shelton's Riverwalk Sept. 9 features more than 80 craft brews and wings from local restaurants, including the Dew Drop Inn. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 until Sept. 8 at midnight and increase to $40 at the door. facebook.com/SheltonHoptoberfest.

The Rotary Club of New London presents Brewfest at the Beach at Ocean Beach Park Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event features tastings of more than 150 beers, brew-friendly food, wine tasting and live music. $25; proceeds benefit Camp Rotary, a nonprofit camp for New London students. newlondonrotary.org.

Two Roads Brewing Company, 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford, hosts its annual Ok2berfest Sept. 16 and 17 from noon to 6:30 p.m. each day. The event features food trucks, games and live music on two stages. The $25 advance admission fee ($30 on the day of the event) includes an authentic German stein and one beer. Beer tickets are $5 apiece and must be purchased with cash (limit of four tickets). Designated driver tickets are $15. Attendees must be 21-plus; no minors or animals are permitted. 203-335-2010 and tworoadsbrewing.com.

Courant file photo

The Small State Great Beer Connecticut craft beer festival returns to Hartford's Constitution Plaza Sept. 16 with two sessions: the first from 1 to 4 p.m. and the second from 6 to 9 p.m. The event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 state producers, food and live music. Advance tickets are $48 for general admission and $28 for designated drivers. smallstategreatbeer.com.

The New Haven Land Trust hosts Beer & Oysters On The Sound Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carousel at Lighthouse Point Park, with a dozen local breweries, Copps Island Oysters with a sauce bar and live music. Tickets are $35 for general admission or $70 for VIP, including an expert-led guided tasting experience with wines or beers matched to complement oysters. newhavenlandtrust.org/beer.

The Mark Twain House's annual Tapping Into Twain event Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. features more than 20 regional breweries and home brewers, plus food from several local restaurants. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door ($40 for MTH&M members.) Designated driver tickets are $20. Prices include all food, beverage and a collectible pint glass. The Mark Twain House is at 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford. 860-280-3130 and marktwainhouse.org.

The CT On Tap festival at Danbury's Ives Park Sept. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., features three hours of unlimited beer tasting, live music and food for purchase. General admission is $35; VIP tickets are $55 and include admission one hour early at 2 p.m., a $5 food voucher and commemorative hat. americaontap.com/event/ct-on-tap/

The Last Taste of Summer Craft Beer Festival at Greenwich's Roger Sherman Baldwin Park Sept. 30 features beers from more than 30 breweries, local food trucks, live music, lawn games and activities. The event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $75 for VIP, which features early entry at noon and access to a VIP tent and specialty brews. beerfests.com/events/the-last-taste-of-summer-craft-beer-fest.

The Harbor Brew Fest at Bridgeport's Ballpark at Harbor Yard Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. features international, domestic and local beers; live music and food trucks. General admission is $45 in advance and includes beer sampling and a souvenir glass. "Brewer's Special" VIP tickets are $65 and include admission one hour early (at noon) and exclusive access to the Brewer's Beer Garden. Designated driver tickets are $20. No one under 21 admitted. harborbrewfest.com.

Smoke in the Valley returns to Seymour Oct. 7 at Matthies Field, with tastings from dozens of breweries, a home-brewing competition, food trucks and live bands. The event starts at 1 p.m.; VIP tickets include entry at noon and access to a tent with exclusive beers. tickets are $35 for general admission and $45 for VIP; GA tickets at the gate will be $45. smokeinthevalley.com.

The Sun BrewFest returns to Mohegan Sun's Uncas Ballroom Oct. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring beer samplings, entertainment, games, a cornhole tournament and food tastings for purchase from local restaurants. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP, with early entry.

At 6 p.m., Arooga's hosts Halftime Hops, an evening of beer, bar bites and sports viewing in the upper lobby of the Uncas Ballroom. Tickets are $50 and include unlimited beer and food samples. mohegansun.com/sun-brewfest.html.