Queens Kasha Davis from "RuPaul's Drag Race" and Delighted Tobehere from "America's Got Talent" are the stars of Pink Eggs & Glam Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Gershon Fox Ballroom, 960 Main St., Hartford.

The comedy drag brunch includes a buffet brunch, unlimited two-hour mimosas and bloody marys, a donation to the Hartford Gay & Lesbian Health Collective and the singing and comedy show for $55. A $65 ticket includes an open bar as well. Tickets at SkyCasper.com.