Donut Crazy To Open In West Hartford

Next-level doughnuts are on their way north, as Donut Crazy plans to open a West Hartford store this summer.

The gourmet doughnut shop, which got its start in Fairfield County, will debut its sixth store this summer at 993A Farmington Ave., owner Jason Wojnarowski confirmed Tuesday. Donut Crazy will take over the former Kellie Burke Interiors space, next door to the soon-to-open Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen. Wojnarowski says he's hoping to open the store, his first Hartford County location, in July or August.

Donut Crazy is known for its cream-stuffed, candy-topped and sugar-glazed specialty doughnuts, turning the simple indulgence into exceptional treats. Flavors rotate regularly and seasonally, with full-time options like the chocolate Oreo "Blackhawk," the chocolate-dipped and cookie-dough-topped "Doughboy" and a cannoli variety, with traditional ricotta filling and miniature chocolate chips. Other creations feature maple glaze and bacon bits, Nutella, and "mud pie" with crushed Oreos and gummy candy.

Shelton's Donut Crazy offers about three dozen different doughnut flavors each day. About two-thirds of these are traditional favorites and the rest are a rotating selection of inventive concoctions. Read story here.

West Hartford was a natural fit for his next store, Wojnarowski said. "A lot of people have been asking when we're coming north."

Donut Crazy first opened in Stratford partially out of necessity, Wojnarowski told The Courant in 2015, when his family's original shop in Stratford, which sells coffee and sandwiches, was looking for a wholesale doughnut supplier. Not satisfied with his options, Wojnarowski decided he'd look into doing it himself.

His next store in Shelton, which opened in the spring of 2015, became the experimental site for the inventive doughnut recipes. Word spread quickly, thanks to its Instagram presence, and the brand later expanded further: Donut Crazy now shares space with the Nom-eez Vietnamese restaurant in Bridgeport's Black Rock section, and Wojnarowski opened a New Haven store at 290 York St. in November. He also recently opened a small shop within the Westport's Saugatuck train station.

Donut Crazy's Stratford commissary kitchen will open in the next couple of weeks, Wojnarowski said, alleviating space concerns and allowing for more innovative products at all the stores. "Once we're in the kitchen, creativity will notch up a whole other level."

Wojnarowski said the design of the West Hartford store will be "light and bright" with its signature "Let's Eat Donuts" neon sign. The menu will also offer locally roasted Shearwater coffee, Arethusa Farm milk, fresh-squeezed orange juice, nitro cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

Learn more about Donut Crazy at donutcrazyct.com.