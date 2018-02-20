Make National Margarita Day Memorable With These Specials

Tequila, lime, salt or sugar, on the rocks, frozen: However you like your margaritas, there's one waiting for you on National Margarita Day at Connecticut’s restaurants and bars. All specials are available Feb. 22 unless otherwise specified.

On the Border in Orange and Rocky Hill offers its classic house margarita for just $2, ongoing through Feb. 22. Patron shots are $5. ontheborder.com.

Wood-n-Tap offers $3 house recipe margaritas. woodntap.com.

Agave Grill, 100 Allyn St., Hartford, offers $4 margaritas for the entire day, both frozen and on the rocks. Fruit-flavored margaritas are $5. 860-882-1557, agavehartford.com.

SolToro at Mohegan Sun reopens Feb. 19 after a refresh, featuring renovated decor, an expanded bar and lounge area and updated dining room and event spaces. On National Margarita Day, the restaurant offers $5 house margaritas. 860-862-4800, soltorotequilagrill.com.

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, with locations in New Haven and Fairfield, offers three featured margaritas for $9 on National Margarita Day (normally $12): The LoLo with cilantro, St. Germain, fresh lime and a salt and chimayo chili powder rim; the Cool Pepper with house infused cucumber and jalapeño tequilas, orange liqueur and fresh lime juice; and the classic margarita. geronimobarandgrill.com.

Suzie Hunter | smhunter@courant.com The Cool Pepper with house-infused cucumber and jalapeño tequilas, orange liqueur and fresh lime juice is $9 at Geronimo's on National Margarita Day.

Coyote Blue, 1960 Saybrook Road, Middletown, will serve its 16-ounce house margarita for $6.75 ($1 off the regular price.) coyoteblue.com.

Bartaco, with Connecticut locations in Stamford, West Hartford and Westport, kicks off its Margarita Month on National Margarita Day, introducing a new margarita-inspired cocktail each week through March 31. The Chai-Chicha-Rita launches Feb. 22, with Bartaco’s proprietary Libélula tequila, lime, chai tea syrup, chicha (Peruvian purple corn beverage) and a pineapple chip garnish. The Dos Piñas is featured March 1 to 7, with Libélula, lime, mezcal, muddled sage and cold smoked pineapple. From March 8 to 14, it’s the Spring Riser with Libélula, lime, maple syrup, cardamom bitters, lavender bitters and housemade orange blossom grenadine. The Esmeralda debuts March 15 through 21, with Libélula, lime, matcha green tea syrup and Thai basil, and Margarita Month wraps up with the Blood, Sweat and Cheers, with Libélula, lime, jalapeño, blood orange and pimentón syrup. Drinks are priced at $11 to $11.50. bartaco.com.

Margaritas, with locations in East Hartford and Mystic, offers a flight of four margaritas, featuring its naked lime, blood orange, “spider cider” and pomegranate varieties, along with free signature samples. The restaurants will be giving away two pairs of Boston Bruins tickets at each location. margs.com.

A few featured margaritas we’ve seen in our recent travels:

Ocho Cafe, West Hartford: At this Bishops Corner Mexican restaurant, margaritas run the gamut from house-style ($9) with Luna Azul Blanco and housemade sour mix to the $16 Torero, with Don Julio Reposado and 100-year premium Grand Marnier, which features a hollowed-out lime half filled with 151-proof rum and set aflame. Flavored margaritas, from classic strawberry and mango to exotic tamarind and guava, are $10. facebook.com/OchoCafeTT.

Suzie Hunter | smhunter@courant.com The Coconut Margarita at Fresca: 1800 coconut tequila with agave nectar, fresh lime and housemade sour.

Fresca Tequila Bar & Grill, Colchester: At this upscale Mexican-fusion restaurant, the margaritas are named for owner Jen Marozzi’s girlfriends: Tracy’s Spicy Peach, Gina’s Elderflower, Patty’s Cranrita. The Lana’s Lime in the Coconut is a beach-vacation sipper, with 1800 coconut tequila, fresh lime, housemade sour mix and agave nectar.

On National Margarita Day, Fresca offers $5 Fresca-ritas from 4 to 10 p.m., made with Tres Agaves tequila and its house sour mix, fresh-squeezed daily. frescabarandgrill.com.

Grano Arso, Chester: Grano Arso may specialize in contemporary Italian cuisine and fresh, housemade pasta, but you’ll still find a stylish margarita at the bar, with Lunazul blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave and hibiscus ice $(12). As the cube melts, the hibiscus infuses the cocktail with brilliant pink color and an extra layer of flavor. granoct.com.