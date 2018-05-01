Kentucky Derby Parties, Hats Optional

Put on your most ornate hat and head to one of these local Kentucky Derby parties for mint juleps and “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” All events are May 5 unless otherwise noted.

Max Downtown, 185 Asylum St., Hartford, hosts a Kentucky Derby party starting at 5 p.m., with passed hors d’ouevres, buffet dinner and desserts. There will be a best hat contest and prizes. Tickets are $39 and include food and Woodford Reserve beverages. The first 80 people to reserve will receive a commemorative 144th anniversary Derby glass. 860-522-2530, maxdowntown.com.

Max’s Oyster Bar, 964 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, hosts a Kentucky Derby happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m., with food and drink specials in the bar area. Snacks include Kentucky hot brown sliders, Bulleit bourbon-glazed chicken wings, pimento cheese dip, BBQ crispy oysters and shrimp and grits, and drinks include mint juleps, Brown Derby, Derby mule, Kentucky sweet tea and Bulleit 10 year Manhattan. 860-236-6299, maxrestaurantgroup.com/oyster.

Bobby V’s, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, hosts a Derby party with “best hat” and“best dressed” contests, and $5 specials on 20-ounce Bud drafts. Reservations recommended; entire party must arrive by 4 p.m. 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.

The b Restaurants (Plan B Burger Bar) host Kentucky Derby parties with Derby-inspired food and drinks all day, best-dressed and best hat contests and raffle prizes. Mint juleps feature Litchfield Distillery bourbon, and the menu includes country ham and biscuits and a Hot Brown turkey burger. burgersbeerbourbon.com.

ON20, 400 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $55 on May 5. Dress to impress in Derby garb to watch the races and enjoy a complimentary mint julep. 860- 722-5161, ontwenty.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino hosts a Derby party in its Grand Pequot Ballroom starting at 10 a.m., with a best hat contest (prizes for most creative, most beautiful and most outrageous). Place a $50 wager and receive one free food coupon for the Kentucky Derby buffet and one free mint julep. foxwoods.com/.

Stony Creek Beer, 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford, hosts a Derby de Mayo party starting at 11 a.m., with “beer juleps,” food from Bull & Swine and Guacho’s Tacos, a big hat contest, La Garza Mexican lager and projection screens airing the race. 203-433-4545, stonycreekbeer.com.

The Irons at the Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, hosts a “Derby de Mayo” party from 2 to 11 p.m., with live music, taco and Derby bar (with fried chicken and waffles and Kentucky hot browns on biscuits); tequila and bourbon tastings, best hat contest, mint juleps, margaritas and beer. Tickets are $15. theironsmystic.com.

Rooftop 120, 120 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, plans a dual Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day party May 5, with drink specials like $4 Coronas, $5 house margaritas, $8 mint juleps and $12 Coronaritas. 860-430-9989, rooftop120.com.

Angelico’s Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, hosts a Derby party starting at 4 p.m. with a best hat contest, juleps and Kentucky mules, Kentucky hot brown sandwiches and bourbon marinated pork loin, live music and the race on the big screen. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.