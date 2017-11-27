GoldBurgers Team Opens 5 And Dime Canteen In Newington

The team from GoldBurgers in Newington is hoping to capture customers looking for quick, convenient egg sandwiches and coffee — beyond the national chains.

“There’s a lot of fast food breakfast around here, that gets frequented, often,” says owner Matt Crowley. “We just wanted another option.”

Crowley and business partner Tim Marotto have opened 5 And Dime Canteen, a breakfast and lunch eatery, next door to their popular fast-casual restaurant known for its creative burgers and hot dogs. The new spot takes over space occupied by a former law office at 1100 Main St.

Crowley and Marotto first announced plans for the casual diner-style restaurant in March. 5 and Dime features counter seating for 10, overlooking open kitchen space.

5 And Dime Canteen is a breakfast and lunch spot next door to Goldburgers in Newington. (Suzie Hunter | smhunter@courant.com)

“It’s the same idea as GoldBurgers,” Crowley says. “Quick serve format, but developing a menu that’s interesting and a little bit different. It’s very accessible. We’re not re-inventing anything over here, but it’s good home cooking.”

5 and Dime’s opening menu offers classic breakfast sandwiches ($3 to $6): egg and cheese with the addition of bacon, sausage, Irish bacon or creton, a French-Canadian pork spread. Breakfast bowls ($5 to $7) feature home fries, scallions, your choice of one or two eggs and sour cream topping.

“Fresh bakes” ($2 to $5) include housemade cinnamon rolls, cookies and biscotti, and Crowley said a sweet breakfast item, like waffles, will be added to the menu by week’s end. Breakfast burritos are also in the works.

Lunch sandwiches spotlight house-roasted meats, like turkey and roast beef, and a turkey “Rachel” with Swiss cheese and slaw. The opening menu offers an open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy and mashed potato. Crowley says upcoming hot sandwiches may feature pot roast or meatloaf, and they’ll work on other items like tuna salad.

Lunch sandwiches spotlight house-roasted meats, like turkey and roast beef, and a turkey "Rachel" with Swiss cheese and slaw. (Suzie Hunter | smhunter@courant.com)

A green salad ($5) can be topped with a choice of meat, and sides include coleslaw, potato salad, pasta salad and bean salad. Soups are $3 to $5 for small and large portions.

Marotto says 5 and Dime’s service will be quick — “Fast has a bad connotation” — but with the same commitment to quality that customers have come to expect at GoldBurgers.

The Newington burger joint will mark its ninth anniversary in March. In June, Crowley and Marotto seized the opportunity to open a GoldBurgers in Hartford, taking over the space that was previously Bob Ramen at 399 Capitol Avenue.

At 5 and Dime, Crowley says the menu will expand over time as they continue to experiment. He and Marotto also plan to add grab-and-go cases for takeaway sandwiches, salads and potential dinner entrees.

“We want you to be able to come in for breakfast, get a salad or wrap to go, a one-stop type deli,” Crowley says. He’s also hoping to add shelving for retail grocery products, and a walk-up takeout window at the back of the building will eventually service more on-the-go customers.

The new space allows for a shared prep kitchen that benefits both restaurants, and the partners plan to launch breakfast and lunch catering options.

5 and Dime Canteen’s opening hours will be Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the first of the year, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening and switch to its permanent hours.

Information: instagram.com/5anddimect.