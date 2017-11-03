Donut Crazy Introduces New Cruffin

It’s not a muffin or a croissant, but somewhere in between. Donut Crazy has added a “cruffin” to its sweets lineup, in honor of its first anniversary in New Haven.

The doughnut shop, known for its its cream-stuffed, candy-topped and sugar-glazed specialty doughnuts, will begin serving the croissant/muffin mashup on weekends (while supplies last) at its locations in Black Rock, New Haven, Shelton, Stratford and Westport. The flaky, muffin-shaped pastry ($4.25) will be filled with flavors like coconut-dulce de leche, chocolate mousse and pumpkin, according to a press release.

Donut Crazy is also giving away a double-decker birthday cake doughnut with any coffee purchase through this weekend, while supplies last.

In addition to its wild doughnuts — in flavors like s’mores, tiramisu, pumpkin creme brulee, maple bacon and caramel apple — Donut Crazy also serves coffee drinks, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast and grilled cheese sandwiches (on glazed doughnuts.)

Donut Crazy has two more locations in the works: a Branford store at 972 W. Main St., scheduled to open in late 2017, and a West Hartford store at 993 Farmington Ave., due to open in early 2018. donutcrazyct.com.