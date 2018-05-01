Join The Fiesta: Where To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Margaritas, music and fun: Join the fiesta at these spots celebrating Cinco de Mayo Saturday. All events are on May 5 unless otherwise specified.

Agave Grill, 100 Allyn St., Hartford, celebrates Cuatro and Cinco de Mayo, with $4 house margaritas and $3 Dos Equis beers on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 5, specials include $4 house margaritas and $3 Dos Equis beers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., $5 Avion tequila ice luge shots and $8 Olmeca margaritas all day. 860-882-1557, agavehartford.com.

A Cinco de Mayo tap takeover pub crawl stops at five downtown Hartford spots between 5 and 11 p.m., with $1.04 draft specials. The event begins at Tavern Downtown from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Black Eyed Sally’s from 7 to 8 p.m.; Pig’s Eye Pub, 8 to 9 p.m.; Rocking Horse Saloon, 9 to 10 p.m. and The Russian Lady, 10 to 11 p.m. Ifacebook.com/therussianlady.

Fresca Tequila Bar & Grill, 232 New London Road, Colchester, plans an all-day party from noon to 10 p.m., with a pop-up Corona/Patron bar, $4 bottled Mexican beer and tequila/beer tastings and giveaways. 860-531-9234, frescabarandgrill.com.

Rooftop 120, 120 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, plans a dual Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day party May 5, with drink specials like $4 Coronas, $5 house margaritas, $8 mint juleps, $12 Coronaritas and share plates like ropa barbacoa, pigs and plantains and steak and fish tacos. 860-430-9989, rooftop120.com.

SolToro at Mohegan Sun celebrates Cinco all week long, with promotions like prize drawings and buy-one-get-one-free beers. The restaurant’s High Roller margarita with Don Julio Real and Grand Marnier Centenaire, along with its “cinco chiles” burrito (which requires a signed waiver) are featured this week. 860-862-4800, soltorotequilagrill.com.

Tequila, lime, salt (or sugar) and maybe a little flavor: Click through for some of Connecticut's favorite margaritas.

Foxwoods' property-wide Cinco de Mayo pub crawl festivities begin at 6 p.m., with food and beverage specials at participating locations. These include specials on Corona beers, Patron margaritas, Jello shots, tacos, snacks and more at Fox Tower, Festival Buffet, Cedars, Veranda Cafe and The Bar at VUE 24. Pub crawl tickets are $10. foxwoods.com/cinco-de-mayo.

Bartaco restaurants, with Connecticut locations in Stamford, West Hartford and Westport, feature live music and kids’ activities at each destination. The restaurants’ latest “secret taco” features maitake mushrooms and spring asparagus with sweet corn puree and salsa de ajo verde. bartaco.com.

Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill in Fairfield and New Haven offer “Five Days of Cinco” food and drink specials and promotions from May 1 to 5. On Cinco de Mayo, Fairfield features an outdoor pig roast and beer cart starting at 11:30 a.m., with Corralejo cocktail specials. New Haven also offers an outdoor pig roast and a street party in its driveway at 5 p.m., with a mariachi band, free T-shirts and an appearance by Cuco the Donkey. geronimobarandgrill.com.

On The Border, with locations in Orange and Rocky Hill, offers $5 Cinco-ritas, $10 Perfect Patron margaritas and beer and shot specials on May 5. ontheborder.com.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, with locations in Manchester, Newington and Enfield, hosts an all-day indoor and outdoor Cinco de Mayo special celebration starting at 11 a.m. with drink specials, live music and a kids area. plazaazteca.com.

Margaritas, with locations in East Hartford and Mystic, celebrates 5 Days of Cinco with food and drink specials all week. On May 5, the restaurant offers $4 Dos Equis and Sam Adams drafts and $5 shots of Hornitos, with the chance to win local event tickets and a trip for two to the Riviera Maya. margs.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, celebrates at its Tiki Hut with live music, menu specials, margaritas, beers and shots. Food items include a black bean quesadilla, burrito platters, carne asada, macho nachos and fajitas. An all-you-can-eat tacos and drink special is $29.95, at the bar only. Guests can reserve advance space on the restaurant's Tiki Taxi, a free pickup and drop off service. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with $5 specials, including tacos, nachos, quesadillas and margaritas. 860-757-0658, tavernkp.com.

Stony Creek Beer, 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford, hosts a Derby de Mayo party starting at 11 a.m., with “beer juleps,” food from Bull & Swine and Guacho’s Tacos, a big hat contest, La Garza Mexican lager and projection screens airing the race. 203-433-4545, stonycreekbeer.com.

The Irons at the Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, hosts a “Derby de Mayo” party from 2 to 11 p.m., with live music, taco and Derby bar (with fried chicken and waffles and Kentucky hot browns on biscuits); tequila and bourbon tastings, best hat contest, mint juleps, margaritas and beer. Tickets are $15. theironsmystic.com.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, offers several Cinco de Mayo food and drink specials, including a Bloody Maria ($9.50) and Hotel California margarita ($12.) Food options include beef empanadas, citrus pulled pork tacos, fajitas, tres leches cake and churros. 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com.