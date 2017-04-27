Where Are The Cinco de Mayo Fiestas In CT?

Margaritas, tacos and merriment: Here are a few suggestions for Cinco de Mayo fiestas in Connecticut. All events take place May 5 unless otherwise specified.

Bartaco hosts festivities at several locations. In West Hartford, there's face painting for kids from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by live music from 6 to 9 p.m. and a DJ at 9:30 p.m. In Westport, kids enjoy face painting from 4 to 8 p.m. and an ice cream cart, with live music starting at 5 p.m. Stamford has live music starting at 7:30 p.m. Ask about Bartaco's "secret cocktail" special at each location. bartaco.com.

Besito, 46 S. Main St., West Hartford, will kick things off with complimentary Patron tastings from 2 to 5 p.m. Dinner specials include bistec con chicarron ($32) and enchiladas de mariscos with lobster, shrimp, mahi-mahi and crabmeat ($29.) 860-223-2500, besitomexican.com.

Coyote Blue, 1960 Saybrook Road, Middletown, opens at 2 p.m. and features margaritas, food specials and prizes. Items include special appetizers roasted asparagus topped with Gruyere, $7.95; asparagus and feta quesadilla, $8.95; and entrees (lobster and asparagus quesadilla with rice and beans for $23.95; a beef and asparagus stir fry on Mexican rice for $16.95; a Tucson tilapia with Mexican rice for $14.95; and asparagus enchiladas with rice and beans for $13.95). 860-345-2403, coyoteblue.com.

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill hosts parties at both locations in Fairfield and New Haven. In Fairfield (2070 Post Road) an outdoor pig roast and giveaways start at 11:30 a.m. and an outdoor taco cart will serve food as of 5 p.m.

The New Haven location (271 Crown St.) celebrates starting at 11:30 a.m., with giveaways and a pig roast in the parking lot. At 5 p.m. the party expands outdoors with a street party in the driveway, an outdoor taco cart, mariachi band and appearance by Cuco the Donkey. geronimobarandgrill.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, celebrates at its Tiki Hut with live music, menu specials and margaritas. Food items include a black bean quesadilla, burrito platters, carne asada, macho nachos and fajitas. An all-you-can-eat tacos and beer special is $29.95. Guests can reserve advance space on the restaurant's Tiki Taxi, a free pickup and drop off service. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Margaritas, 350 Roberts St., East Hartford, marks the holiday with pre-Cinco events, with $5 burritos on May 1, $5 all-you-can-eat Tacos Americanos (chicken and beef) May 2, $5 fajitas with the purchase of any full-sized fajita May 3 and $5 appetizers on May 4. Additionally, $5 regular house margaritas are offered May 1 to May 4. The restaurant's official Cinco celebration on May 5 features an all-day party with $5 all-you-can-eat nachos and regular house margaritas before 4 p.m., and Cinco scratch cards with prizes. Dine at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant during the five days leading up to Cinco de Mayo, mention "Cinco Days of Goodwill" to your server and 20 percent of your bill (before tax and gratuity) will be donated to the local Goodwill chapter. All donations will support job training and placement in New England, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 860-289-7212, margs.com/cinco-2017-countdown.

Wood-n-Tap's seasonal Cinco menu is available at all locations, with items like avocado toast, Santa Fe egg rolls, guacamole, jalapeño burger, street tacos a la carte with shredded pork, chicken or steak, and tres leches cake for dessert. Special drinks include margaritas and rose sangria. woodntap.com/menus/seasonal-menus.

Foxwoods' property-wide Cinco de Mayo pub crawl festivities begin at 6 p.m., with food and beverage specials at participating locations. These include specials on Corona and Dos Equis beers, Patron margaritas, tacos, snacks and more at High Rollers, Scorpion Bar, Guy Fieri's, Alta Strada, Hard Rock Cafe and Red Lantern. Pub crawl tickets are $10. foxwoods.com/cinco-de-mayo.

Hog River Brewing, 1429 Park St., Hartford, hosts the Mercado food truck from 3 to 9 p.m. The truck features tapas like smashed avocado with house-made chips, arroz con pollo and a specialty taco. Hog River will serve a Mexican beer cocktail. 860-206-2119, hogriverbrewing.com.

Avon Country Deli, 136 Simsbury Road, Avon, runs Cinco de Mayo specials from May 3 to 8, including churro waffles on a stick, Mexican breakfast quesadilla, breakfast tacos and carnitas eggs Benedict. Dishes are priced at $8.25 to $10.55. 860-676-2866, avoncountrydeli.com.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, with locations in Manchester, Newington, Wallingford and Enfield, hosts an all-day, indoor and outdoor, Cinco de Mayo special with drink specials, live DJs and a kids area. plazaaztecanewengland.com

Grants Restaurant, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers $6 Olmeca Altos margaritas all day in peach, passion fruit and guavaberry flavors, along with $5 tacos. Specials are available only at the patio, bar and tavern areas. 860-236-1930, billygrant.com/grants.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, hosts a Don Julio dinner at 6:30 p.m., pairing five courses with tequila tastings and tequila cocktails. Courses include a trio of corn cakes, beef pozole, al pastor tacos, carne asada with coconut ancho chili rice and mango habanero sauce, and tres leches cake with cajeta ice cream and churro. Cost is $95. 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.

4 Eat & Drink, 838 Farmington Ave., Farmington, offers all-day happy hour, with $4 tacos (pork, cod, shrimp and chicken); $5 corn chips and house-made guacamole, $5 empanadas and more. Drink specials include $5 margaritas, $3 Modelos, and $5 draft specials. 860-255-7674, 4RestaurantCT.com.