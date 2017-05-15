Brignole Vineyards: From Its Signature Sunset To Seasonal Slushies

When the blue passport books arrive at Connecticut's farm wineries each May, wine lovers begin crisscrossing the state, sipping and swirling chardonnay, cabernet franc and rosé in tasting rooms from Sherman to Stonington.

Thirty-seven wineries are participating in the 2017 Passport to Connecticut Farm Wineries program, sponsored by the Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. Between now and Nov. 5, winery visitors will vie to collect as many stamps in their passports as possible for a chance to win big-ticket prizes, including a two-week trip to Benalmadena Costa, Spain. (Participants must at least visit 16 of the represented wineries to be eligible.)

This season, we're providing a guide to what you'll find at these Connecticut wine destinations: signature vintages and special releases, live entertainment, gourmet food options, and a few surprises (wine slushies, anyone?) We will feature a different winery every two weeks.

East Granby's Brignole Vineyards is one of the newer additions to Connecticut's farm winery scene, marking its first anniversary this June.

Winemaking started as a hobby for the Brignole family and evolved into a full-service operation, says owner Tim Brignole, whose four adult children are all involved in the business. Now visitors arrive to find a palatial, California-style tasting room featuring granite bar countertops, ample seating, a cozy fireplace and a large outdoor deck overlooking rows of vines.

FEATURED AND NOTEWORTHY WINES: The winery's top seller is Sunset, a special select red blend of Barbera and Vincent grapes, that Brignole describes as "very comparable to a big cabernet." He likens the White Tip Heron, made from 100 percent Cayuga grapes, to a pinot grigio-style dry white. Estate-grown wines include the Red Tail house red, the Red Dragon vintner's reserve, and Crossbred red blend.

This season, Brignole welcomes several new wines: White Birches; Sweet George moscato, 2017 Red Tail (made from 100 percent Chambourcin grapes); a Marquette Rose and two red and white zinfandels: Red Stone and Lady Lucy. Wine labels feature colorful, nature-themed photographs from the winery property.

Brignole has also made its mark with specialty sangrias, in rotating, seasonal flavors like peach strawberry, apple pear, cucumber watermelon and rosemary cran-apple. In the warm weather, Brignole turns on its slush machines, churning its wine and juice into frosty, refreshing coolers.

WINE PRICING: Wines by the glass are $7 to $9; bottles are $22 to $36. Tastings range from $10 for three whites and two rosés to $18 for all 10 wines. Sangria is $9 and wine slushes are $12. Pricing may be subject to change with the addition of new wines.

FOOD OPTIONS: Brignole offers a spread of wine-friendly snacks from its kitchen: charcuterie and cheese ($7 each or $25-35 for boards), panini ($9 to $13), flatbreads ($13 to $18) and quick bites ($9 to $15) like hummus, artichoke dip, prosciutto arugula wraps and pancetta-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food, but no outside beverages are allowed.

SPECIAL EVENTS: Brignole's second-floor event space with private entrance, private deck and pergola, is available for weddings, showers, birthday parties and fundraisers with room for 120 guests. There's live music on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.

TASTING ROOM HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday through Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Summer hours may be extended.

Brignole Vineyards is at 103 Hartford Ave., in East Granby. 860-653-9463, brignolevineyards.com, facebook.com/brignolevineyards.