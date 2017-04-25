A Magnificent 'Mess' Of A Breakfast At The Shack

When I hear there's a breakfast called "The Mess," I can't not go out of my way to give it a try. Because, well, I'm a mess, too, and you are what you eat, or what you eat is what you are, or whatever.

The Shack in East Lyme (with other locations in Waterford and Groton) is known for its massive breakfasts.

Like the Kitchen Sink: scrambled eggs with ham piled high on top of home fries, which are then topped with two grilled biscuits and smothered in gravy — and, of course, topped with bacon, because why not ($10.99)?

Then there's The Mess: eggs scrambled with peppers, sausage, ham and tomatoes on, you guessed it, a mountain of home fries, covered with cheese and (obviously) more bacon, then served with two pieces of grilled cornbread. This cornbread, the dark horse of my breakfast, won over my love with its buttery, gritty goodness (also $10.99).

As the menu says, "Sorry, can't mess with The Mess" (or the Kitchen Sink), meaning no substitutions. Food comes out crazy fast because of the finely tuned rhythm to The Shack's kitchen, which also serves the basics, if you're into that sort of thing. I am. I mean, I don't trust people who don't love a big fluffy Belgian waffle ($8.99). Plus, The Mess and Kitchen Sink, while both full of very tasty things, are enormous. I'm not sure who is finishing these in one sitting, but I believe they deserve a medal (or a doctor).

But I came for The Mess, stayed for the Kitchen Sink, and will be back for that cornbread.

The Shack, 324 Flanders Road in East Lyme, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and breakfast only Sunday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. 860-739-8898. shackrestaurants.com

* Note: The Shack's Waterford location will be closed for renovations through May 1, 2017.