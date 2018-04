Ben & Jerry’s sweet tradition returns for a 40th year. Free Cone Day is back April 10, and shops will offer a free scoop of ice cream between noon and 8 p.m.

Participating Connecticut stores are in Canton (Shoppes at Farmington Valley), Glastonbury, Mashantucket (Foxwoods Resort Casino), New Haven, Old Saybrook, South Windsor (Evergreen Walk), Uncasville (Mohegan Sun) and West Hartford.

Information: benjerry.com.