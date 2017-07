Avert Brasserie in West Hartford hosts a Bastille Day celebration at Sub Edge Farm, 199 Town Farm Road, Farmington, Friday, July 14, at 4 p.m.The event features French wines, beers and liqueurs paired with hors d'oeuvres, cheeses, charcuterie, chocolates, moules frites and crepes.

Entertainment includes live music, mimes and pétanque courts. Cost is $45; $20 for children under 12. A portion of proceeds benefits the End Hunger Connecticut! organization. facebook.com/avertbrasserie.