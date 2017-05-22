Dining Al Fresco: Summer's Farm-To-Table Dinners

Dine outdoors and enjoy the bounty of Connecticut across the state this summer and fall. These restaurant groups and organizations are creating fresh-from-the-farm menus, featuring the best of the state's produce, meats, seafood, cheeses and even wine and beer.

Max Restaurant Group's Max Chef to Farm dinner series launches its schedule June 15 with an event at Camp Courant in Farmington, a fundraiser for the oldest and largest free summer day program in the nation. The menu features updated, grown-up interpretations of summer camp classics.

Most of Max Chef to Farm's events will be at Rosedale Farms in Simsbury. Other dinner themes include June 23's "Dinner and a Movie

Under The Stars," with a screening of "La La Land" and California-inspired cuisine; July 14's Southwest-inspired meal celebrating corn season; a Max Downtown-themed dinner July 28; a barbecue, bluegrass and beer event on Aug. 10; a Savoy "road show" at the height of tomato season on Aug. 31; a "Farmer's Table" dinner Sept. 21 highlighting clean, healthy eating; and a jazz brunch on Sept. 24.

Casual Sunday events include an annual New England lobster bake on Father's Day (June 18); an all-American beer fest on July 16 pairing breweries and food associated with 12 U.S. cities, and Max's annual Hoptoberfest Oct. 9, featuring more than 100 beers, the Savoy Road Show and other festival-type foods.

Scheduled dates and pricing will be updated. Visit maxcheftofarm.com for details.

Courtesy of Max Restaurants Most of Max Chef to Farm’s events will be held at Rosedale Farms in Simsbury. Most of Max Chef to Farm’s events will be held at Rosedale Farms in Simsbury. (Courtesy of Max Restaurants)

Dinners at the Farm, in its 11th season, has announced its schedule of events, to be held at Madison's Barberry Hill Farm and East Lyme's White Gate Farm. Barberry Hill hosts five dinners from July 26 to 30 and White Gate hosts five dinners from Aug. 9 to 13. Menus, inspired by the availability and freshness of ingredients, are designed on the day of the event. Wine and beer are included with the meal. Tickets range from $125 to $150. dinnersatthefarm.com.

Billy Grant Restaurant Group once again hosts its summer farm-dinner series at Rose's Berry Farm in South Glastonbury, featuring fresh ingredients from a variety of Connecticut farms. Each event includes passed and stationed hors d'oeuvres, a three-course dinner, creative cocktails, craft beers and wine.

Dinners will be on June 23, Aug. 11 and Sept. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $120 a person plus tax and gratuity. Information and reservations: 860-214-0568; michelle@billygrant.com.

GoldBurgers: The Newington restaurant resumes its annual dinners at nearby Eddy Farm, with a collaboration event with Yardbird & Co.

Stephen Dunn/Courant file photo GoldBurgers of Newington resumes its annual dinners at nearby Eddy Farm, with a collaboration event with Yardbird & Co. planned for June 22. GoldBurgers of Newington resumes its annual dinners at nearby Eddy Farm, with a collaboration event with Yardbird & Co. planned for June 22. (Stephen Dunn/Courant file photo) (Stephen Dunn/Courant file photo)

planned for June 22. Tickets are $80 (cash only, includes tax and gratuity) and are available at the restaurant and the food truck. The five-course dinner on the farm begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for events on Sept. 21 and Oct. 8 will be on sale June 1 on Eddy Farm's website, said GoldBurgers owner Matt Crowley. Guests are encouraged to BYOB. goldburgers.com; eddyfarmct.com.

Killam and Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury hosts three Fresh from the Farm Dinners this season. July 16's event with Sayulita is "Mex-a-que" themed, featuring dessert from NoRA Cupcake Company, wine tasting, hayrides and live music. A "farm to smokehouse" dinner with Taino Smokehouse of Middletown is scheduled for Aug. 6 and the farmstead's annual pig roast on Sept. 16 features farm-fresh sides. All events start at 3 p.m. Tickets for all events are $90; all proceeds will go to the Judy Lynch Memorial Scholarship Fund (in honor of Chris Bassette's mother) which benefits Glastonbury High School students. Information: kandbfarmstead.com/farm-to-table-dinners.

DORO Restaurant Group: Chefs Dorjan Puka and Scott Miller direct a series of dinners at Sub Edge Farm in Farmington, each showcasing a

Nick Caito Dinners from chefs Dorjan Puka and Scott Miller of DORO Restaurant Group will showcase a different restaurant: Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, Treva Restaurant & Bar and Avert Brasserie in West Hartford, and Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester. Dinners from chefs Dorjan Puka and Scott Miller of DORO Restaurant Group will showcase a different restaurant: Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, Treva Restaurant & Bar and Avert Brasserie in West Hartford, and Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester. (Nick Caito)

different DORO restaurant: Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen, Treva Restaurant & Bar and Avert Brasserie in West Hartford, and Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester.

Events are scheduled for July 13, Aug. 3, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5, and a special Bastille Day festival is planned for July 14. Each dinner will highlight produce, eggs, poultry, honey, pork, and beef from Sub Edge. Pricing has not yet been announced; visit dororg.com for more details.

Boulder Knoll: The Friends of Boulder Knoll's annual Farm to Table Dinner is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Cheshire's Boulder Knoll Community Farm. The event is a fundraiser for the community farm, which provides environmental education and donates food to the Connecticut Food Bank. The family-style meal is prepared with ingredients straight from the farm by chef Jason Sobocinski of New Haven's Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro. The evening includes beer from Sobocinski's Black Hog Brewing Company, wine pairings, live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $110 before July 15 and $125 after. Tickets and information: friendsofboulderknoll.com/dinner.

[oink], a Connecticut pop-up team, partners with Koan Farms of Woodbridge for several At The Farmer's Table events, featuring ingredients harvested on the farm that day and beverage pairings. Dates are scheduled for June 24, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 14. Cost is $110. Visit oinkrestaurant.com/events for details and tickets.

Field House Farm in Madison hosts year-round farm dinners with visiting chefs, featuring tours of the farm and wine pairings with each course. Dinners are scheduled on a monthly basis and are announced on the farm's website; past chefs have included Jesse Powers of ON20 in Hartford, John Brescio of Liv's Oyster Bar in Old Saybrook and John Ginnetti of 116 Crown in New Haven. Cost is $120. Visit fieldhousefarm.net for details.