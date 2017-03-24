West Hartford Hosting Inaugural Wine And Food Festival In June

The inaugural West Hartford Wine and Food Festival on June 17, a benefit for select town independent schools, will feature a showcase of fine wines and cuisine from area restaurants.

The event, to be held on the grounds of Kingswood Oxford School, is presented by Maximum Beverage and JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery.

Attractions and offerings include more than 30 wine tables, small-plate samplings from 25 area restaurants, a craft brewery tent with 10 local breweries, a CT Wine and Spirits Trail tent with local distilleries and wineries, fine whiskeys, cigars, local purveyors and artisans, live and silent auction and live entertainment. JUSTIN Master Sommelier Joseph Spellman will host a Wine 101 presentation.

Confirmed participating restaurants include Millwrights Restaurant, INDIA, Zohara, Grants, ON20, Park & Oak Restaurant and The North House, with more to be announced.

Tickets are $149 in advance and $179 at the door, and include all wine and food. Designated driver tickets for $75 includes food and non-alcoholic beverages. Four-packs of tickets are $500 apiece.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit select independent schools in West Hartford, in support of need-based financial aid, according to a news release. Schools include Kingswood Oxford, Intensive Education Academy, American School for the Deaf, Northwest Catholic, Solomon Schechter, Renbrook School, St. Brigid St. Augustine Partnership School, and The Watkinson School.

The festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Information and tickets: westhartfordwineandfood.com.