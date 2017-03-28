New Haven Restaurant Week Returns For Spring

New Haven Restaurant Week returns for its spring edition April 2 to 7, with two-course prix-fixe lunches and three-course dinners at more than 30 eateries in the city.

Participants include 116 Crown, Adriana's, Atelier Florian, Barcelona Wine Bar, Basta Trattoria, Brother Jimmy's BBQ, Caffe Bravo, Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro, Cask Republic, Christopher Martins, Elm City Social, Fornarelli's, Goodfellas, Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant, Heirloom, John Davenport's, L'Orcio, Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale, Miya's Sushi, Olea, Olives and Oil, Pacifico, Prime 16, ROIA, Shell & Bones, Soul de Cuba, Tarry Lodge, Taste of China, Temple Grill, Tre Scalini, Union League Cafe and Zinc.

Meals are priced at $17 for lunch and $34 for dinner. Reservations are suggested. Menus and information: infonewhaven.com/restaurantweek