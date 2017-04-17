Mohegan Sun Hosts Sun Whiskey Union

Mohegan Sun hosts the Sun Whiskey Union April 21 from 8 to 11 p.m., featuring tastings of bourbon, whiskey, rye and Scotches in its Uncas Ballroom.

Exhibiting brands include Balvenie, Cody Road, Four Roses, Glendalough Distillery, Glenfiddich, Glengoyne Distillery, High West Distillery, Hudson, J.R. Revelry, Litchfield Distillery, Michter's Monkey Shoulder, Pendleton Whiskey, Revel Stoke, Saxton River Distillery, Sinfire, Teeling Whiskey, Templeton Rye, Tullamore Dew, Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve and many more.

Tickets are $85 and include liquor tastings, food samplings and a cigar for later enjoyment. Hotel packages with event tickets are $349 to $419. Information: mohegansun.com/sun-whiskey-union.html.