The New England Food Truck Fest at Mohegan Sun runs Sept. 3 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. in the casino's Winter Parking Lot, with more than 30 trucks, kids’ activities, live bands and fireworks.

Participating food trucks will serve a wide range of items, including fried chicken, lobster rolls, grilled cheese, tacos, barbecue, cupcakes and doughnuts.

Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. Food is purchased separately. Information: nefoodtruckfestmohegansun.com.