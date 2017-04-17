Farmington Gardens Hosts Taste of Farmington

Farmington Gardens (999 Farmington Ave., Farmington) hosts the first Taste of Farmington event on April 27 at 6 p.m., featuring fine food, wine, beer and cocktail samples from more than 25 local restaurants, mixologists and breweries.

Participants include Cure, Apricots, 4 Eat and Drink, Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge, Max a Mia, Millwright’s, The North House, Cugino’s, Wood-n-Tap, Greenhouse Cafe & Tavern, Sub Edge Farm, Clark Farms at Bushy Hill Orchard, Cakegypsy and much more.

All profits will benefit The Farmington Food Pantry. Cost is $50. curerestaurantct.com/taste-of-farmington.