Community Table In Washington To Close May 15

Community Table in Washington has announced it will close on May 15.

The celebrated Litchfield County restaurant opened in 2010, almost instantly receiving national press and accolades for its dedication to innovative local cuisine, including multiple James Beard Award nominations. In a note on its website, the owners described its "amazing journey."

"Ct was conceived during the financial crisis with a simple vision — open a great farm-to-table restaurant to create jobs, support local farms and purveyors, and utilize local talent and labor during construction. Over the past seven years, more than 100 people have worked at Ct and whenever possible, we utilized only local ingredients from local farms. All of the design, construction, and maintenance was performed by local experts and craftsman."

"The beautiful building and grounds will remain and I’m confident that one day soon, another restaurant will be developed and led by another team and it will again be a part of this vibrant community. We remain committed to our community and we will work diligently to assist others in the development of that dream."

In 2011, Community Table was nominated as one of the country’s "Best New Restaurants" by the James Beard Foundation, and former executive chef Joel Viehland was nominated several times in the Best Chef: Northeast category. Viehland left the restaurant in 2015 to pursue other interests, and was succeeded by his former sous chef, Marcell Davidsen.

Community Table John Woike In this 2011 file photo, chef Joel Viehland puts the finishing garnish of herbs on a cured "pastrami" salmon appetizer while sous chef Paul DiMaria works on prepping a ricotta gnudi appetizer in the background. Community Table has announced it will close after 7 years in Washington.

The owners and Davidsen did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.