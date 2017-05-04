Bob Ramen Introducing Free 'Ramenritos' On Cinco De Mayo

Greater Hartford is no stranger to Asian-fusion style mashups, like phorritos, ramen burgers and Kung Pao chicken tacos. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Bob Ramen in Hartford and Plainville has answered with its own "ramenrito," which wraps (nearly) all of the ingredients from its Japanese noodle soup into a tortilla.

The handheld item contains a protein, ramen noodles, scallions, menma (fermented bamboo shoots), garlic paste, nori and sour cream-based

burrito sauce, and it’s served with a side of ramen broth for dipping.

The burritos will first be available in Hartford with chicken or pork, said chef Conor Fallon, and they’ll explore vegetarian options according to demand. In Plainville, they're served with spicy beef bulgogi and pulled chicken, said co-owner Patrick Miceli.

Try the ramenrito for free on May 5 between 2 and 4 p.m. while supplies last, at both locations. After that, the ramenritos will be available for $9 in Hartford and $12 in Plainville, where they'll come with a side of vegetable goma-ae. (Plainville hosts all-day Cinco celebrations Friday and Saturday, with $3 tacos, $2 Dos Equis beer and $5 margaritas.)

Bob Ramen Hartford is at 399 Capitol Avenue (860-904-5370) and Bob Ramen Plainville is 50 W. Main Street (860-351-5066.)