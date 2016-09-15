b Restaurants Introduce Brunch at Three Locations

Why order your Bloody Mary with a celery stick when you can garnish it with a mini cheeseburger? b Restaurants (Plan B Burger Bar) will introduce its new Sunday brunch Sept. 18 at three of its locations: Fairfield, Glastonbury and Milford.

The menu combines Plan B favorites and new brunch options, including three breakfast-themed burgers and tater tots topped with bacon, cheese, gravy and fried egg. Other entrees include Nashville-style hot fried chicken and biscuits, a breakfast burrito, customized omelets, waffles banana Foster, "twisted Eggs Benny" with sausage patty and smoked tomato hollandaise on a biscuit, and bourbon-soaked brioche French toast.

“We wanted the menu to be familiar to brunch fans, but with the quality and unique character that b Restaurants is known for," said culinary director Kevin Watson in a press release. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. in each location. See full menu here.

Cocktails feature the "Meat our Mary," b's Bloody Mary with a cheeseburger slider garnish; bottomless mimosas or bourbon sours for $15 and other "eye opener" libations, including twists on a screwdriver, a cucumber basil gimlet and"Kentucky Coffee" with bourbon and cream.

Brunch items, burgers and entrees are priced at $5.99 to $16.99. Cocktails are $9 to $13. Information: burgersbeerbourbon.com.