Yard Goat Ticket Prices Family Friendly, Affordable

The minor leagues are bringing major low-cost fun to Hartford this spring. Individual tickets for Hartford Yard Goat home games start at just $6 — and admission includes a full count of firework shows, giveaways, promo and theme nights and entertainment.

"These games are affordable outings for families," says Josh Montinieri, executive director of tickets. "We're expecting a good season."

Most Friday and Saturday night tickets will include a post-game fireworks display. Fans can pick up posters, caps, sweat bands, salt-and-pepper shakers, bobble heads, sunglasses and lunch boxes at Giveaway Nights. "Kids Run the Bases" promotions will take place at each Sunday game, and Tuesday night games will include "Baseball Bingo."

The Yard Goats will also have Theme Nights, including Star Wars Night, Christmas in July and Princess & Pirates Night.

In July, the Yard Goats will devote an entire weekend to the memory of Hartford's long-departed NHL team with a "Whalers Alumni Weekend." The weekend features Whalers alumni appearances on July 15.

Tickets for the opening game at Dunkin' Donuts Park on April 13 sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale, but tickets are available for the home games of April 14, 15 and 17.

Depending on where you sit, individual ticket prices range from $6 to $19, with many in the $12 range. High Top Swivel seats are $16 to $19; Field Box tickets are $12 to $15; The Hartford Terrace section seats are $15 to $18; Right Field Porch seats are $10 to $13; Outfield Premium Swivel seats are $12 to $15; and Left Field Grandstand seats are $6 to $9.

Active military members and veterans get a $2 discount on tickets and lap kids ages 3 and under are admitted free.

Season Field Box tickets range from $700 to $805, depending on the location in the stadium and whether you buy a one-, two- or four-year package. A one-year season pass is $805, a two-year pass is $770 per year and a four-year season pass is $805 per year. High Top Swivel seat season passes are $1,085 for one year, $1,050 per year for two years and $980 per year for four years. (Front Row Field Box, Stadium Club, and Black Box Wines Home Plate Club season passes are sold out.)

Season ticket holders get invitations to special events, first right to non-baseball events, the option to manage tickets with the online ticket management and the ability to re-sell tickets. Front Row Field Box, Stadium Club, Black Box Wines Home Plate Club and High Top Swivel season passes include VIP access to the YG Club.

The Yard Goats also offer 18-game packages for $207. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket line right now; the ballfield's onsite ticket office is expected to be open by April 13.

Transportation to and from the park won't add much to your bottom line. Earlier this month, the Yard Goats announced a fan-friendly parking and commuter plan that includes $5 parking at select lots and garages and game-day CTfastrak and bus schedules.

"We made a promise to our fans that we would have $5 parking at Yard Goats games," team General Manager Tim Restall said in a press release. "We thank our partners LAZ Parking and Hartford Parking Authority for making this possible and allowing our fans easy access to Dunkin' Donuts Park."

(Visit yardgoatsbaseball.com/parking to view park driving directions and an interactive aerial parking map.)

If you don't want to deal with parking, you can ride your bike, (the park will have 100 bike racks), or bus it to the park. CTfastrak buses will have frequent service before and after each home game.

More information at milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t538.