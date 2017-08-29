WWII Planes Making 3 CT Stops For Tours, Flights

Four World War II-era airplanes that played key roles in the defeat of Nazi Germany and Japan will tour Connecticut Sept. 5 through 13 with stops at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford, Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford and Groton-New London Airport in Groton.

The airplanes, three bombers and a fighter, are owned by the Collings Foundation, a Stow, Mass.-based nonprofit organization that works to preserve and exhibit historic aircraft and other objects. The aircraft tour the country as part of the organization's Wings of Freedom tour.

The airplanes will be open for tours each day and will also take to the air each morning and evening.

The airplanes expected to arrive in Connecticut next week include a Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress bomber, a Consolidated B-24J Liberator bomber, a North American Aviation B-25 Mitchell bomber and a North American TF-51D Mustang fighter.

The B-17 and B-24 were the four-engine heavy bombers American airmen flew against German industrial sites, rail yards and other targets in World War II. Both types of bomber were used in every area of operation during World War II.

Collings Foundation. The B-24, foreground, and B-17 were the four-engine heavy bombers American airmen flew against German industrial sites, rail yards and other targets in WWII The B-24, foreground, and B-17 were the four-engine heavy bombers American airmen flew against German industrial sites, rail yards and other targets in WWII (Collings Foundation.)

The Flying Fortress was the best-known bomber of the war and production totaled 12,726. The lesser known Liberator was faster and carried more bombs and production totaled more than 18,000. The Liberator was also powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

The B-25, a two-engine medium bomber, is best known as the bomber that struck first against Japan in April 1942 during the Doolittle raid. The Doolittle Raiders, named for leader Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle, trained for a secret mission that they eventually learned would require them to fly their bombers off the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.

The 16-plane raid inflicted minimal damage on targets in Japan, but was a great morale boost to the American public still reeling from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor four months earlier. It is also believed to have prompted the Japanese attack on Midway in June 1942, which resulted in a lopsided American victory. There was also a dark side. The Japanese murdered 250,000 Chinese citizens as retribution for the assistance many Chinese gave to the Doolittle raiders. More than 9,000 B-25s were built during the war.

The only fighter plane that will be featured at the three stops in Connecticut is a two-seat trainer version of the famous P-51. The Mustang was fast, could fly long distances and was a mean dog-fighter, meaning it could escort U.S. bombers on long-range missions into Germany and protect the bombers from German fighters. More than 15,000 Mustangs were built and they continued to serve with Air National Guard units into the 1950s.

For their first stop, the airplanes are scheduled to arrive at Sikorksy Memorial Airport in Stratford the morning of Sept. 5 and then be open for tours from noon to 5 p.m. The planes will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7; and from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 8.

They will then depart for Waterbury-Oxford Airport, where they will be open 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 8; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10.

At Groton-New London Airport, the planes will be open noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 13. The planes will then depart for New Bedford, Mass.

Tours of the airplanes are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Flights aboard the airplanes range in price from $400 for a 30-minute ride on the B-25, to $450 for a 30-minute ride on the B-17 or B-24, to $2,200 for a 30-minute ride in the Mustang.

More information about the flights at 978-562-9182 and collingsfoundation.org.