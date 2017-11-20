Winterfest Hartford: Free Skating, And So Much More

Winterfest, Hartford's annual celebration of family activities, was saved from extinction in October by some last-minute corporate and individual donations. The revived series, now in its eighth year, offers free ice skating, skating lessons, carousel rides and other activities in Bushnell Park from the day after Thanksgiving to Jan. 7.

The event is presented by United Bank Foundation Connecticut, whose $30,000 donation helped rescue Winterfest from city budget cuts. Additional sponsors include Travelers, Eversource, LAZ Parking, The Hartford, Niagara Bottling, United Technologies and Aetna.

Ice skating is offered daily, most days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exceptions are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when skating will be open from noon to 4 p.m., and Dec. 31, when hours are 11 a.m. to midnight as part of the New Year's Eve celebration First Night.

Ice skating lessons are offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every Saturday in December.

Also in December, Santa's Workshop will be set up at the carousel on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Each family will receive one free 5 by 7 photo with Santa; additional prints may be purchased.

Rides on the carousel are offered Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $1.

On Dec. 2, musical performances will be presented by Hands on Drumming (noon to 2 p.m. at the Pump House); Hartford Steel Drum Symphony (2 to 2:45 p.m. at the rink); and Hartford Proud Drum Drill and Dance (starting at the carousel and marching to the rink at 2:45 p.m.).

On opening day, from 1 p.m. until supplies run out, Whole Foods will offer free cider.

On Dec. 10, ConnectiCare will present Healthy Winterfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Pump House Gallery. The event will include photos with Osi Bear, balloon animals, blood pressure checks and more.

A Know Good Holiday Bazaar will be held Dec. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pump House Gallery in the park. On Dec. 14, a happy hour sponsored by HYPE (Hartford Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs) will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pump House.

Other activities may be added to the Winterfest lineup in the coming weeks. For details, updates and information about weather-related closures, visit winterfesthartford.com.