There's No Stopping Some Golfers, Even In Winter

If you're a golfer desperate to get out your clubs, you don't have to head to North Carolina or Florida — or wait until spring — to hit the links. There are courses around Connecticut that stay open for golfers willing to bundle up and brave the elements.

Joe Flanagan of Old Saybrook is one of those winter golf warriors. From May through October, he runs the men's league at Fenwick Golf Course in Old Saybrook. The rest of the year, he and a hardy group of duffer die-hards consider it a badge of honor to play a local round at least once each month (but not during blizzards or when there are many inches of snow on the ground).

"It's a ritual for us," says Flanagan. "Over the years, we've missed a few because of snow, but for the most part, we're out there. If one course is closed, we'll look for others."

They're not alone. Robert Samek, publisher of CTGolfer.com, says the "CT Winter Golf" message board is one of the site's most popular features.

"There are more golfers than you would think who don't put their clubs away. They don't want to go months without playing," says Samek. "As a result, we're seeing more and more courses staying open in response to the demand."

Message board postings cite Fairfield's Fairchild Wheeler Course (fairchildwheelergolf.com), Ellington's Rolling Meadows (rollingmeadowscountryclub.com), Pomperaug in Southbury (pomperauggolfclub.com), and the Portland Golf Course (portlandgolfcourse.com) as cold weather-friendly courses. Fenwick (boroughoffenwick.com), Shennecossett in Groton (groton-ct.gov), and Lyman Orchards in Middlefield (lymangolf.com) are other courses that often stay open, weather permitting.

"Too much snow and they have to close," says Flanagan. "But get a mild day and the parking lots at these places can get jammed."

Winter golf is a very different experience than playing in the milder months, according to Flanagan. While courses may be open, conditions may be less than ideal. Some set up temporary greens and tees to avoid damage to the grounds, and in most cases, motorized carts aren't allowed.

"You're going to carry your bag or pull your cart," says Flanagan. "But the good news is that winter golf greens fees are often less than during regular golf season."

When it's just too cold to play 18, or even nine holes outdoors, there are some indoor facilities that let you practice your swing until spring. Torza's Golf in Cromwell (torzasgolf.com) has covered, heated tees open throughout the year. Though Stanley Golf Course in New Britain (stanleygolf.com) is closed for the season, the facility has heated, covered driving range bays that stay open all winter.