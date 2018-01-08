Cue Up: Six Spots For A Casual Game Of Pool In Greater Hartford

A game of billiards is a fun way to spend a night with friends, but the competitive nature of pool halls and the people who attend them can be intimidating. For the more casual pool player, here are a few spots to eat, drink, and enjoy a game or two with friends in the Greater Hartford area.

Pig's Eye Pub

Pig's Eye Pub is like a big family, says Alyssa Klatt, who has worked there for two years now. The downtown Hartford bar, which features three pool tables, dart boards, and a set of giant jenga, is always open to welcoming new members to the family.

On Fridays, the bar is bustling with young people who have just left the office, though it is not suffocatingly crowded. During happy hour — from 4 to 7 p.m.— patrons can enjoy $3 craft beers, and $2 commercial beers. Customers are also provided free buffet-style pizza and hotdogs after 5 p.m.

Tommy Tyler, an employee of Bank of America, says he comes to Pig's Eye every Friday. He's hoping to improve his game and eventually play competitively, but for now, he comes with a group of friends from work.

"It's close to work and I like the atmosphere," Tyler says.

While Friday is popular for the after-work crowd, many pool players come on Sundays, when playing a game is free. Every other day of the week, a game of pool costs $1. More serious players often bring their own sticks and supplies to play, but Klatt says the bar is a welcoming environment for the more casual pool player as well.

PIGS EYE PUB is at 356 Asylum St. Hartford. All games, including pool, are $1 per game. Pool is free on Sundays. Hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hour is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Drinks range in price from $3 to $8. pigseyepub.com or 860-278-4747.

Cloe Poisson | cpoisson@courant.com Jose Ramos of East Hartford lines up a short while playing pool at the Pig's Eye Pub in downtown Hartford. Jose Ramos of East Hartford lines up a short while playing pool at the Pig's Eye Pub in downtown Hartford. (Cloe Poisson | cpoisson@courant.com)

The Pool Factory

James Sirois, an avid pool player himself, opened the Pool Factory in 2006 with his friend Jeff Retzler. Most days, the Manchester pool hall draws more serious billiards competitors — many participate in the American Poolplayers Association. Still, Sirois says there is space for those who don't necessarily want to join a league. Most days they set aside four or five tables for those who aren't part of the APA and are just looking for a fun evening activity.

The bar offers a standard range of drinks but primarily serves beer. On Friday and Saturday night, the atmosphere changes, with fewer competitive pool players and more young people. Sirois describes it as more like a night club. Still, on any given night, the hall is well-lit and music plays quietly in the background so as not to distract from the game.

"We have a lot of women come in here, so wherever women go, men kind of follow," Sirois says.

THE POOL FACTORY is at 1131 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester. Patrons pay $5 for unlimited play before 6 p.m. and $6 for unlimited play after 6 p.m. Hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays; 3 p.m to 2 a.m. on Saturdays; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays. Drinks range in price from $4 to $8. 860-643-6944.

South Whitney Pizza

South Whitney Pizza has only one pool table, but it is a fan favorite for those looking for a quieter, more casual pool-playing experience. The space is half restaurant-half bar, with happy hour between 3 and 6 p.m. every day. While they play, players can order a pizza, which ranges from $8 to $19, depending on the size. The Hartford restaurant also offers sandwiches, appetizers, salads, and burgers, in addition to a full bar.

Sandy Singh is from Farmington, but he doesn't mind going to Hartford to play pool because he likes the environment. "I'm here almost every day; you know everybody here," Singh says.

SOUTH WHITNEY PIZZA is at 284 South Whitney St., Hartford. Pool is $1 per game, and is free on Mondays after 11 p.m. daily. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays. southwhitneypizza.com or 860-232-7860.

City Steam

City Steam Brewery doubles as a restaurant and comedy club depending on the day and time. The bar also features four pool tables in its banquet hall, for both amateur and competitive players. When the hall is rented out for events, the pool tables are not accessible, but most days during the week players can expect to find an available table.

City Steam has a happy hour every day from 4 to 7 p.m. and draws a lively after-work crowd. Patrons can enjoy $3 bar bites and drinks ranging from $3 to $6. The bar also hosts comedy shows every Friday and Saturday night, with a full menu and bar.

CITY STEAM is at 942 Main St., Hartford. Pool costs $1.25 a game. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Bar bites are $3. Drinks range from $3 to $12. citysteam.biz or 860-525-1600.

The Russian Lady

The Russian Lady has been a Hartford landmark since it first opened in 1976. When it reopened in 2011, it brought with it a new crowd and a fresh face. This three-story bar features a vodka lounge and a rooftop cigar bar. On the second floor, patrons can also find the billiards room with three pool tables and two dart boards. The bar also has a full menu.

The billiards room doubles as a dance floor with a DJ on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Patrons can expect a quieter atmosphere during the week, and an environment similar to a night club on weekends and holidays.

THE RUSSIAN LADY is at 191 Ann Uccello St., Hartford. Hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. therussianladyhartford.com or 860-247-5239. Happy hour specials Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m. include $3 domestic drafts, $5 call drinks, with a $5 happy hour menu available.

Arch 2

This cozy, laid-back sports bar and grill on the corner of a Rocky Hill strip mall has four pool tables, dart boards, arcade games and 24 big-screen TVs. Games are $1 a each, and food is standard bar fare, including four types of nachos, nine flavors of wings and a dozen or so specialty pizzas.