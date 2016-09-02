Lobster, Oysters, Ships And Chowders: This Week's Festivals

Festivals featuring lobster, oysters, a chowder challenge, ships and music, from Mystic to Norwalk to New London to New Haven, fill the weekend.

Norwalk Oyster Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Veterans Park, Fort Point Street and Seaview Avenue, East Norwalk. Arts and crafts from more than 100 vendors, New England Seaport Village, environmental demonstrations and displays, harbor cruises, tour working vessels, kids rides and activities, an international food court, oyster history and artifacts and more. $5 to $12. 203-838-9444, seaport.org.

Mystic Eats: A Riverside Food Festival returns Friday through Sunday to Cottrell Street in downtown Mystic. The event features more than 25 vendors, including Abbott's Lobster in the Rough, Oyster Club, Engine Room, Sift Bake Shop, Sea Swirl, Octagon, Kitchen Little and Mystic Pizza. Admission is free; food and drink are bought with tickets which can be purchased at booths on site. The festival runs Friday from 5 to 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. mysticeats.com.

The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival returns to New London Friday through Sunday with whale boat races, Navy, Coast Guard and police boats on display, a chowder challenge, entertainment, food, activities. The chowder challenge, which includes more than 25 participating restaurants, is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $10 for 12 tickets. More details: ctmaritimefest.com.

Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo comes to Edgerton Park in New Haven, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Music from Susan Werner with special guest Trina Hamlin, Ryan Montbleau, Spuyten Duyvil, Grassy Hill Song Circle, The Young Novelists, Kate Callahan, Cricket Blue, The Grebes, Jim Trick and Stacy Phillips and His Bluegrass Characters. Food, vendors, kids activities and more. Free. ctfolk.com.