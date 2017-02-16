Sea Tea Hosts All-Ages Improv Show

Calling all stage moms and dads: Sea Tea's Comedy Theater's touring company presents an all-ages, interactive, improv show on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pre-schoolers through tweens, (and adults), are encouraged to call out suggestions and participate in improv games with performers.

Kids age 12 and under are $5; adults are $10. The show, which takes place every Sunday, is at the new Sea Tea Comedy Theater at 15 Asylum St. in Hartford. (Nearby metered street parking is free on weekends.) 860-578-4832.