What To Do With The Kids During School Vacation Week

That holiday break between Christmas and New Year's can be a long one if you have kids out of school with nothing to do. Here are some impromptu options if you haven't arranged camps:

Rock climbing: Central Rock Gym in Glastonbury offers open climbs every Saturday and Sunday for beginners. Introductory Climbs (three climbs per person) usually run between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and are $20. Every climber must sign a waiver that may be completed online. Also open New Year's Eve until 7:30 p.m. and New Year's Day 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. centralrockgym.com. At Stone Age Rock Gym in Manchester, new climber orientations and lessons are offered Monday through Saturday at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30, and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Family night is Dec. 28, from 5 to 10 p.m., when three climbers are $35, which includes gear. Waiver required. Other pricing and hours at stoneagerockgym.com

Ice skating: The Winterfest rink in Bushnell Park Hartford offers free skating and rentals daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Jan. 2. The outdoor patio at Foxwoods Resort Casino is open Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday to Thursday 2 to 9 p.m.; Friday 2 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $10, $5 rentals; kids 12 and under $6, $2 skate rental.

The Holiday Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex runs Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Feb. 20. $10; $8 for seniors; $6 for children 6 to 12; free for kids under 6. 860-767-8269, ctrivermuseum.org

A planetarium show titled "Let It Snow: A Christmas Musical Journey" runs through Jan. 1 at the The Children's Museum in West Hartford. $1.50 per ticket for members; $3 per ticket for non-members, in addition to the cost of general admission ($13.75 and $14.75). The museum also offers winter science day camps for kids in grades 1

through 6. On Dec. 26, kids learn make cotton ball polar bears and learn about insulation; on Dec. 27, the theme is "Let It Snow," when kids will make a snow globe, cut out snowflakes and have story time; Dec. 28 the young ones will make hand warmers and learn how animals stay warm; on Dec. 29, they will learn about the northern lights and create a stained glass window craft; and on Dec. 30 it's all about the history of fireworks, with a painting project. Call for availability: TheChildrensMuseumCT.org, 860-726-4008.

Just before bedtime: There's probably a holiday light show not to far from you open through the New Year's Day: Holiday Lights Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford is $15 per car; the Easter Seals Goodwill's Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven is $10; the Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield is $18 per car Monday through Thursday, $21 Friday through Sunday and holidays.

Mystic Winterfest: Mystic Aquarium is transformed in to a winter wonderland daily, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Holiday toys come to life, local chefs create masterpieces out of ice and gingerbread, Santa visits his Cali Cabana and his elves dive in the Coral Reef. Regular admission rates apply. mysticaquarium.org and 860-572-5955.

Puppet shows: The National Marionette Theatre at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Mass., puts on 50-minute performances at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 28-31 featuring a different story daily: Dec. 28, Pinocchio; Dec. 29, Sleeping Beauty; Dec. 30, Peter and the Wolf; Dec. 31, Hansel and Gretel. $7 OSV members; $9 non-members. osvchristmas.org.

The New England Carousel Museum and Museum of Fire History in Bristol offers activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26 through 30. Each day will feature an all ages drop-in craft, story-time at noon and 2 p.m., followed by a guided tour for children, free rides on the indoor carousel and Fire Safety and classic children's movies all day. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission: $6 adults, $5.50 seniors, $3.50 ages 4 through 14, $2 ages 1 through 3. 860-585-5411, manager@thecarouselmuseum.com

The Connecticut Science Center in Hartford lets the kids explore more than 165 hands-on exhibits. Open Dec. 26 through 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $21.95 adults, $19.95 seniors, $14.95 ages 3 to 17. ctsciencecenter.org

Let them bounce off the walls somewhere else: Launch Trampoline Park in Hartford and Flight Trampoline Park in New Britain have open jumps most days during school vacation week, though Launch's website says it will be closed Dec. 29. At Flight, prices are set by age and time, and at Launch prices are $14 per hour per person, $8 for 1/2 hour. launchct.com and flighttrampolinepark.com

The Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods hosts Kids Week starting Dec. 26, with a Scavenger Hunt throughout the Tanger Outlets concourse from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, guitarist John Maze performs noon to 6 p.m. on stage near the Nike, and the magician the Great Baldini strolls from 1 to 4 p.m. throughout the mall concourse. On Friday, there's a Princess Party throughout the mall concourse from noon to 5 p.m., and face painting set up near the stage by Nike runs 2 to 5 p.m. tangeroutlets.com.

If There's Still Room

If you're lucky there might be some space in one of these programs.

The Talcott Mountain Science Center in Avon offers hands-on programs Dec. 26-29. On Dec. 26 and 27, its LEGO Mindstorms Robotics for grades K-3; and Wild Winter Weather, when grades 4 to 8 will make snowflakes, ice sculptures and snow shelters. On Dec. 28 and 29, the theme is Magic & Science for grades K to 3; and Mindstorms Robotics for grades 4 to 8. Cost: $120 TMSC members; $135 non-members. 860-677-8571.