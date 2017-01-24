Railroad Hobby Show Returns To Big-E Fairgrounds

Train lovers from across the country will be in West Springfield, Mass., this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, when the Amherst Railway Society's Railroad Hobby Show rolls into the Eastern States Exposition grounds.

The show, one of the largest in the country, features real trains, model trains in a variety of scales, historical societies, about 50 operating train layouts and hundreds of vendors. About 25,000 people regularly attend the two-day show that is in its 35th year at Eastern States.

The annual event that raises money for rail-related charities is headed by John Sacerdote of Bloomfield, who can trace the beginning of his love of trains to the annual Christmas display at G. Fox in downtown Hartford.

"In those days Lionel was the big name in trains, but these days there is incredible variety," Sacerdote says. "There are still Lionel enthusiasts, but most model train people are in the small HO and N scales. And the products available today are mind-boggling in terms of detail, sound and electronic features."

Train layouts, vendors and other displays are spread out over nearly nine acres in four buildings at the fairgrounds.

Saturday tends to have the highest attendance, with hobbyists scouring vendor tables for items they can't live without. The crowd is a little lighter on Sunday, making it easier for families with baby strollers and young children to get around.

THE RAILROAD HOBBY SHOW is at the Eastern States Exposition, 1305 Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, Mass. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 for adults, free for children 15 and younger accompanied by an adult. $5 parking. railroadhobbyshow.com